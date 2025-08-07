Egypt said on Wednesday that its much-anticipated new $1-billion archaeological museum near the Pyramids of Giza will officially open on November 1 after several delays.

Authorities hope that the Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM), which boasts the treasures of Tutankhamun among its collection of more than 100,000 ancient Egyptian artefacts, will attract visitors from around the world.

Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouly told a cabinet meeting that President Abdel Fattah el Sisi had approved the new opening date.

Officials say that at 50 hectares (124 acres), the museum will be the largest in the world dedicated to a single civilisation.

Boost to tourism industry