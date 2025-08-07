AFRICA
Egypt to open new $1 billion Pyramids museum
Egypt anticipates that the museum will draw five million visitors per year in a major boost to the tourism industry.
Egypt has announced that it will open the Grand Egyptian Museum on November 1, 2025. / Photo: Reuters
17 hours ago

Egypt said on Wednesday that its much-anticipated new $1-billion archaeological museum near the Pyramids of Giza will officially open on November 1 after several delays.

Authorities hope that the Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM), which boasts the treasures of Tutankhamun among its collection of more than 100,000 ancient Egyptian artefacts, will attract visitors from around the world.

Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouly told a cabinet meeting that President Abdel Fattah el Sisi had approved the new opening date.

Officials say that at 50 hectares (124 acres), the museum will be the largest in the world dedicated to a single civilisation.

Boost to tourism industry

PM Madbouly described the opening as "an exceptional event" that will showcase Egypt's cultural heritage and attract visitors from around the world.

It had been set for July 3 but was postponed when Israel attacked Iranian nuclear facilities on June 13 sparking a 12-day war that closed airspace across much of the Middle East.

The project has faced a series of setbacks, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Authorities anticipate that the museum will draw five million visitors per year in a major boost to the tourism industry, which is a key foreign exchange earner for Egypt.

SOURCE:AFP
