Somalia's president appoints new national security adviser
Somalia's President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has appointed Ambassador Awes Hagi Yusuf Ahmed as his new national security adviser.
Somalia's President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has ramped efforts to fight against al-Shabab terrorists. / Photo: AFP
a day ago

Somalia's President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has appointed Awes Hagi Yusuf Ahmed as his new national security adviser, replacing Hussein Moallim Mohamud who resigned last week.

Mohamud had served in that capacity since May 2022.

Yusuf's appointment comes as Mogadishu restructures its security apparatus to combat terrorism threat.

Yusuf previously served as Somalia's Ambassador to Saudi Arabia from 2023 to 2025.

Recommended

'Commitment to building a secure Somalia'

He also headed the Policy Planning Office at Somalia's Presidency between 2012 and 2016.

During that period, he played a significant role in shaping Somalia's national strategies on security, economic development, and institutional reform.

"Yusuf's appointment reflects our continued commitment to building a strong, stable, and secure Somalia," the country's presidency said in a statement on Wednesday.

