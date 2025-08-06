Somalia's President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has appointed Awes Hagi Yusuf Ahmed as his new national security adviser, replacing Hussein Moallim Mohamud who resigned last week.

Mohamud had served in that capacity since May 2022.

Yusuf's appointment comes as Mogadishu restructures its security apparatus to combat terrorism threat.

Yusuf previously served as Somalia's Ambassador to Saudi Arabia from 2023 to 2025.