Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen and Cameroonian goalkeeper Andre Onana have been nominated for the 2023 Ballon d’Or award.

Osimhen’s 25 goals helped Italian side Napoli win its third Serie A title in history in the 2022/2023 season.

The forward, 24, became the league’s top scorer, with four goals ahead of his closest rival Lautaro Martinez of Inter Milan.

He also made history by becoming the first African player to claim the Serie A golden boot award.

Besides facing competition from Onana, who helped Inter Milan reach the UEFA Champions League final in the 2022/2023 season, Osimhen will also battle it out with seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi for the coveted award.

Benzema, Modric shortlisted

Others nominated for the 2023 Ballon d’Or include 2018 winner Luka Modric, who plays for Real Madrid and last year’s winner Karim Benzema, who plays for Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad after leaving Real Madrid.

Manchester City's Rodri, Bernardo Silva, Julian Alvarez, Erling Haaland, Ruben Dias, Josko Gvardiol and Kevin De Bruyne have also been shortlisted.

The other nominees are Inter Milan's Nicolo Barella and Lautaro Martinez; Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham.

Al-Hilal's Yassine Bounou, Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann, Barcelona's Ilkay Gundogan and Robert Lewandowski also made the cut.

Bayern Munich's Harry Kane, Kim Min-Jae and Jamal Musiala have also been nominated for the prestigious crown.

Mbappe makes the cut

Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe and Randal Kolo Muani will also battle it out for the Ballon d’Or.

Osimhen’s team-mate at Napoli Khvicha Kvaratskhelia as well as Arsenal’s Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka will also be seeking the award.

The other nominees are Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and Aston Villa's Emiliano Martinez.

The 30 shortlisted names were unveiled on Wednesday by the French news magazine France Football.