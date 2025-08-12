SPORTS
Football body limits Kenya-Zambia crowd size after fans storm stadium
Kenya will play their upcoming match against Zambia in the African Nations Championship (CHAN) in front of a reduced crowd, the local organising chairperson said on Tuesday.
Kenya will play at home on Sunday in CHAN 2024 in front of a reduced crowd. / User Upload
August 12, 2025

Kenya will play their upcoming match against Zambia in the African Nations Championship (CHAN) in front of a reduced crowd, the local organising chairperson said on Tuesday, after home fans have repeatedly invaded the stadium ahead of games.

It is the first time three East African countries – Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda – have hosted the competition.

Crowds have stormed Nairobi's Kasarani stadium without tickets at previous matches involving Kenya.

On Monday, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) issued a fine to the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) totalling $17,500 over the disturbances in the stadiums.

Security beefed up

"CAF have told us we shall not have a full stadium," local organising committee chairperson Nicholas Musonye told reporters on Tuesday.

"Why should we be punished? It's our bad behaviour. Only 27,000 fans who have purchased online e-tickets will be allowed to enter the stadium," he said, with physical tickets not accepted.

The stadium has a capacity for CHAN games of 48,000.

"Our security will be on duty alert and make sure nobody violates the order," Musonye added.

Risk of severe sanctions

Responding to the fines and the crowd reduction, FKF chief Hussein Mohammed urged attendees to adhere to the CAF protocols.

"The future of Kenyan football depends on our collective responsibility and cooperation," he said.

"Continued security breaches risk attracting severe sanctions from relevant authorities, sanctions that would ultimately deny Kenyan fans the chance to enjoy such events in the future and erode the gains that we have already achieved in the recent past," he said.

AFP contacted CAF over the proposed limits, but had not heard back.

Fan zones

The Kenya-Zambia match on Sunday had already been sold out by Tuesday, according to the ticketing platform service.

Mohammed said the FKF would set up official fan zones for supporters unable to access the stadium.

Kenya are currently leading Group A with seven points, and victory against Zambia could see them play their quarterfinal tie at home.

SOURCE:AFP
