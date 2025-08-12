Kenya will play their upcoming match against Zambia in the African Nations Championship (CHAN) in front of a reduced crowd, the local organising chairperson said on Tuesday, after home fans have repeatedly invaded the stadium ahead of games.

It is the first time three East African countries – Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda – have hosted the competition.

Crowds have stormed Nairobi's Kasarani stadium without tickets at previous matches involving Kenya.

On Monday, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) issued a fine to the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) totalling $17,500 over the disturbances in the stadiums.

Security beefed up

"CAF have told us we shall not have a full stadium," local organising committee chairperson Nicholas Musonye told reporters on Tuesday.

"Why should we be punished? It's our bad behaviour. Only 27,000 fans who have purchased online e-tickets will be allowed to enter the stadium," he said, with physical tickets not accepted.

The stadium has a capacity for CHAN games of 48,000.

"Our security will be on duty alert and make sure nobody violates the order," Musonye added.