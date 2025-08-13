Sudan’s Prime Minister Kamil Idris has praised the national football team's “outstanding performance” in the African Nations Championship (CHAN 2024), expressing Sudan's pride in the team's 4-0 victory over Nigeria on Tuesday.

Sudan produced the biggest shock of CHAN 2024 so far, defeating higher-ranked Nigeria 4–0 in Zanzibar to go top of Group D.

Nigeria’s Super Eagles are mathematically out of the tournament, staying at the bottom of the table on zero points with a game to spare.

The Prime Minister congratulated the team, the technical and administrative staff, and everyone who contributed to this achievement, stating that this victory represents one of the battles the country is waging to advance and provide hope for a brighter future for the Sudanese people.

Strong performance

Sudan’s Abdel Raouf Yagoub struck twice after the break to add to an early Leonard Ngenge own goal and Walieldin Khdir’s penalty.

The result arrives on a day when title holders Senegal were held 1–1 by DRC, leaving the standings finely poised for the final round.

With only four teams in Group D, the Super Eagles can now reach a maximum of three points — not enough to finish in the top two.