Sudan PM hails national team for eliminating high-ranked Nigeria from CHAN
Nigeria’s Super Eagles are mathematically out of the tournament, staying at the bottom of the table on zero points with a game to spare.
Sudan will face Senegal next Tuesday to determine Group D leaders. / CAF
August 13, 2025

Sudan’s Prime Minister Kamil Idris has praised the national football team's “outstanding performance” in the African Nations Championship (CHAN 2024), expressing Sudan's pride in the team's 4-0 victory over Nigeria on Tuesday.

Sudan produced the biggest shock of CHAN 2024 so far, defeating higher-ranked Nigeria 4–0 in Zanzibar to go top of Group D.

The Prime Minister congratulated the team, the technical and administrative staff, and everyone who contributed to this achievement, stating that this victory represents one of the battles the country is waging to advance and provide hope for a brighter future for the Sudanese people. 

Strong performance

Sudan’s Abdel Raouf Yagoub struck twice after the break to add to an early Leonard Ngenge own goal and Walieldin Khdir’s penalty.

The result arrives on a day when title holders Senegal were held 1–1 by DRC, leaving the standings finely poised for the final round.

With only four teams in Group D, the Super Eagles can now reach a maximum of three points — not enough to finish in the top two.

Sudan scored in the 24th minute when Yagoub’s shot cannoned off the post and ricocheted in off the unfortunate Ngenge (25’).

Top-of-table contenders

A handball in the box (43’) — allowed captain Walieldin Khdir to crash home the penalty into the top-right corner (44’). 

Musa Hussien’s persistence created chaos, and Yagoub, outstanding in the game, arrived to steer a left-footed finish into the bottom-right corner (55’).

Seven minutes later Yagoub sealed Sudan’s victory, sweeping in a fourth from the centre of the area to the top-left (62’).

Sudan will face Senegal on Tuesday, August 19, in a top-of-the-table decider, where a draw could be enough depending on Congo’s result.

Nigeria also meet Congo on August 19 with pride at stake and questions to answer about structure, selection and execution at tournament level.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika English
