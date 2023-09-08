Ghana have successfully booked their place at the Africa Cup of Nations 2023 tournament after a dramatic 2-1 comeback win over the Central African Republic on Thursday.

The Black Stars were staring elimination in the face after conceding a first-half goal from the 'Big Cats’ Louis Mafouta.

But West Ham's Mohammed Kudus broke through after his beautiful curl in a free kick sailed into the net just before halftime.

The jubilation from the home fans thundered even louder when substitute Ernest Nuamah struck the final blow to make it 2-1.

Ghana is joined by Angola, which drew a 0-0 draw with Madagascar in Group E in the AFCON qualifications.

Angola, which had missed the last three AFCON tournaments, needed just a point to qualify and fiercely guarded their backline to get the point.

Tanzania also qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations after securing a heroic 0-0 draw away to Algeria on Thursday.

The Taifa Stars thwarted all efforts of the Desert Warriors to score, securing the single point needed for their qualification.

Meanwhile, Uganda produced an impressive 2-0 win over Niger in their qualifiers, but it was not enough to seal qualification.

Tanzania had already earned the points to finish second in Group F, leaving Uganda in third place and making their victory over Niger irrelevant.

Tunisia, for their part, signed off their Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign in style with a dominant 3-0 victory over Botswana on Thursday.

The Carthage Eagles were in control from the outset as they looked to round off Group J on a high. The emphatic victory sees Tunisia finish at the top of Group J.