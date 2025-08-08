SPORTS
Nigerian football star Ndidi joins Turkish club Beşiktaş
Beşiktaş said they signed Wilfred Ndidi to a three-year contract with a total transfer fee of €8 million payable to Leicester City.
Wilfred Ndidi is latest addition of African stars joining the Turkish football league. / Others
August 8, 2025

One of the top Turkish football clubs, Beşiktaş, have reached an agreement with the English club Leicester City for the transfer of Nigerian star Wilfred Onyinye Ndidi.

In a statement on Friday, Beşiktaş said they signed Ndidi to a three-year contract with a total transfer fee of €8 million payable to Leicester City.

Beşiktaş coach OIe Gunnar Solskjaer told journalists that Ndidi will be a great addition to the team.

“He's an experienced player. I'm happy he's joined. He'll make a significant contribution to the team. He's a quality player,” Solskjaer said.

The 28-year-old Nigeria international spent eight years at Leicester and won the FA Cup, Community Shield and gained promotion to the Premier League in 2023-24.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
