One of the top Turkish football clubs, Beşiktaş, have reached an agreement with the English club Leicester City for the transfer of Nigerian star Wilfred Onyinye Ndidi.

In a statement on Friday, Beşiktaş said they signed Ndidi to a three-year contract with a total transfer fee of €8 million payable to Leicester City.

Beşiktaş coach OIe Gunnar Solskjaer told journalists that Ndidi will be a great addition to the team.