The year 2025 has firmly etched itself into Nigeria's sporting history as a period of unparalleled success for its female athletes.

From the pitches of the Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) to the courts of AfroBasket and the quiet intensity of tennis, Nigerian women athletes have delivered a relentless wave of victories, asserting their dominance on the continental stage in 2025.

Queens of football

Football fans in Nigeria and Morocco held their breath as the Super Falcons, Nigeria's senior women's national football team, faced host nation Morocco in a highly anticipated WAFCON 2024 final.

Led by Coach Justin Madugu, the Super Falcons showcased their resilience and championship pedigree. Trailing by two goals at halftime in front of a fervent home crowd in Rabat, many would have written them off. But the Super Falcons emerged from the break with renewed purpose.

A penalty converted by Esther Okoronkwo sparked the comeback, followed swiftly by Folashade Ijamilusi's equaliser.

The decisive blow came in the 88th minute, a dramatic winner from substitute Jennifer Echegini, sealing a stunning 3-2 victory.

“We came back together, stayed strong and encouraged each other. We made sure we pushed to the very end,” said team captain Rasheedat Ajibade in the post-match press conference.

This wasn't just any win; it was Nigeria's record-extending tenth WAFCON title in 13 editions, a clear statement that despite rising competition, they remain the undisputed queens of African women's football.

The victory, dubbed "Mission X" by the squad, earned them a $1 million prize and national honours, cash rewards, and housing gifts from President Bola Tinubu.

D'Tigress’s roar at AfroBasket