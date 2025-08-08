The year 2025 has firmly etched itself into Nigeria's sporting history as a period of unparalleled success for its female athletes.
From the pitches of the Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) to the courts of AfroBasket and the quiet intensity of tennis, Nigerian women athletes have delivered a relentless wave of victories, asserting their dominance on the continental stage in 2025.
Queens of football
Football fans in Nigeria and Morocco held their breath as the Super Falcons, Nigeria's senior women's national football team, faced host nation Morocco in a highly anticipated WAFCON 2024 final.
Led by Coach Justin Madugu, the Super Falcons showcased their resilience and championship pedigree. Trailing by two goals at halftime in front of a fervent home crowd in Rabat, many would have written them off. But the Super Falcons emerged from the break with renewed purpose.
A penalty converted by Esther Okoronkwo sparked the comeback, followed swiftly by Folashade Ijamilusi's equaliser.
The decisive blow came in the 88th minute, a dramatic winner from substitute Jennifer Echegini, sealing a stunning 3-2 victory.
“We came back together, stayed strong and encouraged each other. We made sure we pushed to the very end,” said team captain Rasheedat Ajibade in the post-match press conference.
This wasn't just any win; it was Nigeria's record-extending tenth WAFCON title in 13 editions, a clear statement that despite rising competition, they remain the undisputed queens of African women's football.
The victory, dubbed "Mission X" by the squad, earned them a $1 million prize and national honours, cash rewards, and housing gifts from President Bola Tinubu.
D'Tigress’s roar at AfroBasket
Hot on the heels of the Super Falcons' triumph, Nigeria's women's national basketball team, D'Tigress, continued the winning momentum with an equally historic feat at the FIBA Women's AfroBasket 2025 in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire.
Their 78-64 victory over a resilient Mali side in the final also marked an unprecedented fifth consecutive AfroBasket title.
The final against Mali was a fierce contest, with D'Tigress having to dig deep after an early deficit. But led by the tournament's Most Valuable Player (MVP) Amy Okonkwo, D'Tigresses showcased tactical brilliance and determination.
“I am so proud of us. We had a talk with ourselves and realised it was win or go home, and we decided we wanted to stay. If you are competing with the best in the world in do-or-die situations, you need to be ready in every possession of the game,” said Okonkwo in her final post-match interview at the tournament.
The win not only cemented their status as Africa's basketball powerhouse but also secured their spot in the 2026 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup in Berlin, Germany, from 4 to 13 September 2026.
President Tinubu again celebrated their achievement with national honours and various incentives, highlighting the impact of their success on young Nigerian women.
Stars on tennis courts
While the team sports captured major headlines, Nigeria's female tennis players have also been making significant strides. Young talents like Success Ogunjobi have been quietly building their profiles on the international junior circuit.
Following in the footsteps of global stars, Ogunjobi clinched her second major ITF title of 2025, defeating Luczak Luise of Germany 6-3 7-5.
A New Dawn for Nigerian Sports
This season of women's triumphs is more than just a collection of trophies; it's a powerful narrative of resilience, dedication, and the immense talent residing within Nigerian women, said the Nigeria Sports Commission.
In a year marked by economic and political challenges, Nigerian women have offered the nation a reason to smile, with a series of historic victories across multiple sporting disciplines.