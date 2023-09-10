Tanzanian opposition politician Tundu Lissu has been arrested in Arusha, northern Tanzania.

Police said they arrested Lissu on Sunday over allegations of holding an illegal assembly.

“Lissu is in custody alongside three other suspects for convening illegal meetings and blocking law enforcement officers from conducting their duties,” Arusha Regional Police Commander Justine Masejo said in a statement.

“The suspects will be interrogated and other legal actions will follow thereafter,” Masejo added.

Opposition leader Freeman Mbowe, who is also the chairperson of opposition party CHADEMA, has condemned Lissu’s arrest, terming it oppression and harassment.

‘We are fearing for our lives’

“We are also condemning the blocking of our planned rallies in Ngorongoro, Loliondo and Karatu areas,” Mbowe said.

“We are fearing for our lives. It is now apparent that the government of President Samia Suluhu Hassan is bringing back the oppressive regime that did not respect human rights, freedom and democracy,” he added.

The CHADEMA leader has demanded the unconditional release of Lissu, the party’s vice chairperson, and the other three suspects.

CHADEMA said the suspects were arrested at a hotel in Karatu district.

Fierce critic

Lissu, a fierce critic of former President John Pombe Magufuli (deceased), was forced to flee abroad after being shot 16 times in a 2017 attack that he says was politically motivated.

Lissu returned to Tanzania in January 2023 after the death of Magufuli and Suluhu's subsequent ascension to power.