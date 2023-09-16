By Nuri Aden

Somalia has rolled out its first nationalidentification cards in three decades following a civil war that led to the collapse of government in January 1991.

The National Identification and Registration Authority (Nira) says it is targeting to issue identification cards to at least 15 million Somalis including children by 2026.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Bare were the first to receive their identification cards on Saturday.

"This is a historic day for our nation... this identity number will serve as an identification document for every individual till death," President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud said after being issued with his identity card.

Rebuilding process

The launch of the identification cards is part of Somalia's rebuilding process and a key step towards the country's one-man-one-vote elections scheduled for 2026. The country currently uses an indirect political system where citizens do not vote directly.

Without the national IDs, Somalis have been conducting financial transactions including banking and money transfer services through mutual trust and passports. Access to government services like education and medical care are also through social relations.

It has made it difficult for instance to identify the victims and perpetrators of terrorist acts.

The president termed the national IDs as a backbone to national security and would also help to address economic crimes.

Security challenges

" Lack of identity cards has been a very huge challenge even as we shouldered heavy security challenges. We couldn't reveal the owners of vehicles used for attacks, the suicide bombers and the identity of terror financiers," President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud said.

" If the Somali person previously claimed the identity of his family and community, today he is able to be identified individually and proudly say "I am Somali," President Hassan added.

"This identity card will help our government digitize its services and enable our citizens access e-government services. This identity card is the path to protecting our sovereignty, and state building," the prime minister said.

New chapter

On his part, the Director-General of the National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA), Abdiweli Ali Timmade, described the registration drive as a new chapter in the nation’s longstanding battle for establishing identification.

Education Minister Farah Sheikh Abdul Qadir said the identification cards will be crucial in the education sector.

The new identity cards have been touted to be helpful in Somalia’s recovering sectors of technology, finance, aviation, criminal investigation, driving and other services required by its citizens.