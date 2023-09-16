AFRICA
3 MIN READ
Somalia rolls out its first identification cards since civil war
The national registration authority says it is targeting to register at least 15 million Somalis including children by 2026.
Somalia rolls out its first identification cards since civil war
President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud  (R) was issued with his ID at his office in Galmudug on Saturday. / Others
September 16, 2023

By Nuri Aden

Somalia has rolled out its first nationalidentification cards in three decades following a civil war that led to the collapse of government in January 1991.

The National Identification and Registration Authority (Nira) says it is targeting to issue identification cards to at least 15 million Somalis including children by 2026.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Bare were the first to receive their identification cards on Saturday.

"This is a historic day for our nation... this identity number will serve as an identification document for every individual till death," President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud said after being issued with his identity card.

Rebuilding process

The launch of the identification cards is part of Somalia's rebuilding process and a key step towards the country's one-man-one-vote elections scheduled for 2026. The country currently uses an indirect political system where citizens do not vote directly.

Without the national IDs, Somalis have been conducting financial transactions including banking and money transfer services through mutual trust and passports. Access to government services like education and medical care are also through social relations.

It has made it difficult for instance to identify the victims and perpetrators of terrorist acts.

The president termed the national IDs as a backbone to national security and would also help to address economic crimes.

Security challenges

" Lack of identity cards has been a very huge challenge even as we shouldered heavy security challenges. We couldn't reveal the owners of vehicles used for attacks, the suicide bombers and the identity of terror financiers," President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud said.

" If the Somali person previously claimed the identity of his family and community, today he is able to be identified individually and proudly say "I am Somali," President Hassan added.

"This identity card will help our government digitize its services and enable our citizens access e-government services. This identity card is the path to protecting our sovereignty, and state building," the prime minister said.

New chapter

On his part, the Director-General of the National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA), Abdiweli Ali Timmade, described the registration drive as a new chapter in the nation’s longstanding battle for establishing identification.

Education Minister Farah Sheikh Abdul Qadir said the identification cards will be crucial in the education sector.

The new identity cards have been touted to be helpful in Somalia’s recovering sectors of technology, finance, aviation, criminal investigation, driving and other services required by its citizens.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us