AFRICA
3 MIN READ
Post-flood protests rock Libya’s Derna City
Hundreds of Libyans protested in the eastern city of Derna on Monday, demanding accountability over devastating floods that killed thousands of people recently.
Post-flood protests rock Libya’s Derna City
The recent floods in Libya left many people dead and even a higher number displaced. / Photo: AA
September 18, 2023

Hundreds of people protested in the eastern Libyan city of Derna on Monday, venting anger against authorities and demanding accountability one week after floods killed thousands of its residents and destroyed entire neighbourhoods.

Protesters took aim at officials, including the head of the eastern-based Libyan parliament, Aguila Saleh, during the demonstration outside the Sahaba Mosque. Some sat on its roof in front of its golden dome, a Derna landmark.

"Aguila we don't want you! All Libyans are brothers!" protesters chanted, calling for national unity in a country left politically fractured by more than a decade of conflict and chaos.

Monday's protest marks the first large demonstration since the flood, which swept through Derna when two dams in the hills outside the city failed during a powerful storm, unleashing a devastating torrent.

Investigation

Said Mansour, a student taking part in the protest, said he wanted an urgent investigation into the collapse of the dams, which "made us lose thousands of our beloved people."

Taha Miftah, 39, said the protest was a message that "the governments have failed to manage the crisis", saying the parliament was especially to blame.

He called for an international inquiry into the disaster and "for reconstruction under international supervision."

The full scale of the death toll has yet to emerge, with thousands of people still missing. Officials have given widely varying death tolls. The World Health Organization has confirmed 3,922 deaths.

Vulnerability to floods

Last week, Saleh sought to deflect blame from authorities, describing the flood as an "unprecedented natural disaster" and saying people should not focus on what could or should have been done.

But commentators have drawn attention to warnings given in advance, including an academic paper published last year by a hydrologist outlining the city's vulnerability to floods and the urgent need to maintain the dams that protected it.

Derna is located in eastern Libya – a part of the country controlled by military commander Khalifa Haftar and overseen by a government established in parallel to the internationally recognised administration in Tripoli, in the west.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us