SPORTS
4 MIN READ
Man United coach upbeat ahead of Bayern encounter
Manchester United’s Manager Erik ten Hag is optimistic that his side will put up a fight against Bayern Munich in the Champions League Group A opener on Wednesday.
Man United coach upbeat ahead of Bayern encounter
Manchester United has had a streak of poor results recently, with manager Ten Hag being booed in his last game. / Photo: AFP
September 19, 2023

Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag on Tuesday backed his side to come through their early-season struggles ahead of Wednesday's Champions League tie with Bayern Munich.

After a narrow opening win in the Premier League over Wolves at home, United have won just one of their next four league games, conceding ten goals to leave them 13th.

Ten Hag was booed for the first time as Man United boss after his side lost at home to Brighton on Saturday, but said these struggles would steel his side for future challenges.

"That's football, I've had this experience in the past. Things aren't always going up – and you have to deal with it.

"I like these situations, because now we have to handle it, we have to manage this, you have to know what to do and that is focusing on the process."

Injury struggles

United have several players missing through injury and ten Hag confirmed under-fire defender Harry Maguire was injured and did not make the trip.

"He had some complaints, (he) finished training but was not good enough to travel."

Ten Hag acknowledged the club's injury struggles but said the team had recruited wisely.

Asked if he regretted not making a move to sign Harry Kane, who moved to Bayern after speculation linked him with United, Ten Hag said simply "no."

Ten Hag returned Man United to the Champions League with a third-place finish in 2022-23 but the Red Devils face an in-form Bayern.

Ten Hag, who coached Bayern's second team before moving to Ajax and later United, praised his opponents "individual class", saying "you cannot be unfocused for one second."

Unbeaten at home

"At home, in the group stage, they are very strong but we are looking forward because we like a challenge and also because we trust ourselves."

Bayern are unbeaten in their last 19 opening Champions League ties at home.

United goalkeeper Andre Onana said there was no bad blood between himself and his defenders, who he has repeatedly remonstrated with in games.

"I'm a very passionate player and I demand a lot of my players and my defenders" Onana said, but emphasised "we are big guys and what happens on the pitch stays on the pitch."

'Dangerous' Man United

Bayern manager Thomas Tuchel said his side would not take United lightly, even if they are out of form.

"You can never be secure against Man United, in any moment you think you have control, that's the most dangerous moment.

"They accept being without the ball and accept to suffer - they have a great transition game."

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us