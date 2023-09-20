By Charles Mgbolu

Grammy award winner and Nigerian entertainer Burna Boy’s highly anticipated South Africa concert has hit a snag, with show promoters announcing that the event initially scheduled for September 23 has been postponed to December 16, 2023.

In a statement, organisers said the event was postponed following a number of issues, including low ticket sales.

‘’This decision was not made lightly and comes as a result of careful consideration and assessment of various factors, including lack of ticket sales'', the organisers said.

On Instagram, Ticketpro has posted links to refunds for fans disapproving the sudden change of schedule.

But in a rebuttal, Burna's management company, Spaceship Management, said the concert's promoters had failed to fulfil their financial, production, and technical obligations to the team.

"Sadly, it is with great regret that we must inform you that despite my team's effort, the show in Johannesburg on September 23rd will be cancelled due to the inability of the promoters to fulfil their contractual, financial, production, and technical obligations," the management said on behalf of the musician.

Undermine concert

Burna Boy's camp also saw the claim of low ticket sales as a scheme to undermine the concert.

He wrote on his Instagram stories: "I was in SA last year and I had 100,000 of the most beautiful South Africans outside for me, so no dead agenda can Agend (sic). I will see you again real soon South Africa. I love you."

The concert was a high point in his publicity tour following the release of his latest album, ‘I told them’ in August which saw Burna actively tweeting about the upcoming event.

So what could have gone wrong?

Some fans on social media are suggesting that the internet never forgets and that South African music fans may be reacting in this manner in retaliation for Burna Boy’s comment in 2019 against xenophobia in the country.

Burna had strongly condemned xenophobic attacks on foreign nationals living in the country and had said he would not perform in the country until further notice.

Montwane Thwii, a fan on X, wrote that Burna should apologise for calling for his anti-xenophobic comments against South Africa.

Burna was not the only celebrity to call out xenophobic attacks, as stars such as Tiwa Savage and Stella Damasus also called out the attacks on social media.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa had also condemned the violence targeting foreign nationals at the time, warning those planning further xenophobic attacks of harsh punishments.

A highly publicised anti-xenophobia concert “Africa Unite” which Burna Boy was billed to headline in South Africa in November 2019 was cancelled following the tweet.

In this case however, promoters, insist the show must go on in the next schedulled date, saying they are working around the clock to ensure that this new date doesn’t fail.