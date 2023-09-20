AFRICA
4 MIN READ
Burna Boy: Nigerian singer's  concert in South Africa postponed
Organisers said the event was postponed following a number of issues, including a low turnout of ticket sales.
Burna Boy: Nigerian singer's  concert in South Africa postponed
 Burna Boy was billed to perform on  September 23rd at FNB stadium in Johannesburg. / Photo: AP
September 20, 2023

By Charles Mgbolu

Grammy award winner and Nigerian entertainer Burna Boy’s highly anticipated South Africa concert has hit a snag, with show promoters announcing that the event initially scheduled for September 23 has been postponed to December 16, 2023.

In a statement, organisers said the event was postponed following a number of issues, including low ticket sales.

‘’This decision was not made lightly and comes as a result of careful consideration and assessment of various factors, including lack of ticket sales'', the organisers said.

On Instagram, Ticketpro has posted links to refunds for fans disapproving the sudden change of schedule.

But in a rebuttal, Burna's management company, Spaceship Management, said the concert's promoters had failed to fulfil their financial, production, and technical obligations to the team.

"Sadly, it is with great regret that we must inform you that despite my team's effort, the show in Johannesburg on September 23rd will be cancelled due to the inability of the promoters to fulfil their contractual, financial, production, and technical obligations," the management said on behalf of the musician.

Undermine concert

Burna Boy's camp also saw the claim of low ticket sales as a scheme to undermine the concert.

He wrote on his Instagram stories: "I was in SA last year and I had 100,000 of the most beautiful South Africans outside for me, so no dead agenda can Agend (sic). I will see you again real soon South Africa. I love you."

The concert was a high point in his publicity tour following the release of his latest album, ‘I told them’ in August which saw Burna actively tweeting about the upcoming event.

So what could have gone wrong?

Some fans on social media are suggesting that the internet never forgets and that South African music fans may be reacting in this manner in retaliation for Burna Boy’s comment in 2019 against xenophobia in the country.

Burna had strongly condemned xenophobic attacks on foreign nationals living in the country and had said he would not perform in the country until further notice.

Montwane Thwii, a fan on X, wrote that Burna should apologise for calling for his anti-xenophobic comments against South Africa.

Burna was not the only celebrity to call out xenophobic attacks, as stars such as Tiwa Savage and Stella Damasus also called out the attacks on social media.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa had also condemned the violence targeting foreign nationals at the time, warning those planning further xenophobic attacks of harsh punishments.

A highly publicised anti-xenophobia concert “Africa Unite” which Burna Boy was billed to headline in South Africa in November 2019 was cancelled following the tweet.

In this case however, promoters, insist the show must go on in the next schedulled date, saying they are working around the clock to ensure that this new date doesn’t fail.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us