WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Israeli strikes kill at least four journalists at Gaza's Nasser Medical Complex
At least 244 journalists and media workers have been killed in Gaza,since Israel's war began on October 7, 2023.
Israeli strikes kill at least four journalists at Gaza's Nasser Medical Complex
A member of the media inspects the damage at the site of an Israeli strike on a tent used by journalists in Gaza City, August 11, 2025. / Reuters
August 25, 2025

Israeli air strikes on the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis have killed four journalists on Monday, including photojournalists Moaz Abu Taha and Mariam Abu Daqqa, Palestine TV cameraman Hussam al-Masri, and Al Jazeera journalist Mohammad Salama, according to medical sources and the Qatar-based broadcaster.

The latest killings underscore the extraordinary toll the war has taken on Gaza's press corps, making the enclave the deadliest place in the world for journalists.

Earlier in the weekend, the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate confirmed that Khaled al-Madhoun, a cameraman with Palestine TV, was shot dead by Israeli fire in the Zikim area of northern Gaza while covering civilians searching for humanitarian aid.

The killings follow a strike on August 10 in Gaza City in which six Al Jazeera journalists were killed. Israeli authorities later accused one of the dead of being a Hamas commander without providing any evidence.

Recommended

Since Israel's war began on October 7, 2023, at least 244 journalists and media workers have been killed by Israeli strikes, according to TRT World's tally.

More than 500 journalists and media workers have been wounded, displaced, or forced into exile.

Israel denies deliberately targeting reporters, but watchdog groups including Reporters Without Borders (RSF) and the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) have condemned what they describe as "unprecedented violence against journalists" and demanded independent international investigations.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
South Sudan charges First Vice President Riek Machar with murder, treason
Kenya, Rwanda condemn Israel's strike on Doha
African Union says it is forming coalition of mineral-producing nations
South Sudan initiates plan to repatriate migrants it received from the US
Uganda raises growth expectations over five years boosted by oil
South Africa's top court allows men to assume wives' surname
Kidnappings of aid workers more than double in South Sudan - officials
Elon Musk no longer world's richest man, new ranking says
Ghana received Nigerians deported from the US, president says
Trump reportedly had heated phone call with Netanyahu over Israel's attack on Qatar
Somali forces kill mastermind of failed assassination attempt on President Hassan Sheikh
By Nuri Aden
Botswana launches new wealth fund to drive diversification and create jobs
WFP hails African nations for reducing reliance on aid to feed schoolchildren
Nigeria's power grid suffers outage, restoration underway, operator says
Senior Barrick Gold executive switches sides and now aligns with Mali's government
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us