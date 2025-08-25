Israeli air strikes on the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis have killed four journalists on Monday, including photojournalists Moaz Abu Taha and Mariam Abu Daqqa, Palestine TV cameraman Hussam al-Masri, and Al Jazeera journalist Mohammad Salama, according to medical sources and the Qatar-based broadcaster.

The latest killings underscore the extraordinary toll the war has taken on Gaza's press corps, making the enclave the deadliest place in the world for journalists.

Earlier in the weekend, the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate confirmed that Khaled al-Madhoun, a cameraman with Palestine TV, was shot dead by Israeli fire in the Zikim area of northern Gaza while covering civilians searching for humanitarian aid.

The killings follow a strike on August 10 in Gaza City in which six Al Jazeera journalists were killed. Israeli authorities later accused one of the dead of being a Hamas commander without providing any evidence.