Nigerian air force bombs Boko Haram hideouts
The Nigerian military says the air strikes killed scores of militants and ''obliterated their hideouts.''
The Nigerian security forces are fighting multiple armed groups. Photo: Nigerian Air Force / Others
October 2, 2023

The Nigerian military has carried out a series of air strikes targeting Boko Haram militants in the northeast of the country in its latest move against armed groups.

The bombings took place in the Lake Chad region in Borno state, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says.

''Terrorists hibernating'' in Tumbun area ''were at the receiving end of NAF’s firepower as air strikes obliterated their hideouts, destroying their structures and strategic logistics base,'' air force spokesperson Edward Gabkwet told TRT Afrika.

He said ''not less than 24'' insurgents were killed and that at least six gun trucks belonging to the militants were destroyed in the operations between September 27 and 30.

The activities of the Boko Haram fighters had ''constituted a threat to military formations and law-abiding Nigerians residing within the locations,'' Air Commodore Gabkwet added.

''The determination of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) to significantly limit the activities of terrorists in the Northeast and indeed other parts of Nigeria remains on course,'' he said.

A deadly insurgency by Boko Haram and its offshoot known as ISWAP, started in 2009 in northeastern Nigeria spreading to neighbouring Niger, Cameroon and Chad.

The extremist violence has caused the deaths of nearly 350,000 people and has displaced millions of others, according to UN agencies.

Although the armed groups have been significantly degraded by the countries' forces, they still carry out sporadic attacks on civilian and military targets.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
