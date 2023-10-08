Kenya's Kelvin Kiptum set a world record to win Sunday's Chicago Marathon men's title in an unofficial time of two hours and 35 seconds.

The 23-year-old shattered the old world record of 2:01:09 set by Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge to win the 2022 Berlin Marathon.

"I feel so happy," Kiptum said. "I wasn't prepared. I knew I was coming for a course record but fortunately a world record."

It was Kiptum's third victory in as many starts over the 26.2-mile distance. He won on his debut last December at Valencia and then in London Marathon last April.

"A world record was not in my mind today. I knew one day one time I'd be a world-record holder."

Third time

It marked the third time a men's world record had been set on the streets of Chicago but the first time since Morocco's Khalid Khannouchi in 1999.

Before the finish, Kiptum was waving and blowing kisses at spectators before raising his arms in triumph at the finish line.

"I saw the time in front of me," he said. "I felt good inside of me, maybe a little adrenaline."

The old Chicago Marathon record of 2:03:45 was set by Kenyan Dennis Kimetto in 2013.

"Chicago is a flat course," Kiptum said. "I thought I'd go and try (the world record in) Chicago."

President hails 'new king of marathon'

Kenyan President William Ruto reacted to Kiptum’s new world record in marathon, calling him the race’s "new king."

President Ruto said Kiptum won the Chicago Marathon "in a majestic, staggering and mind boggling time."

"He becomes the first human being to break the 2:01 barrier in competitive running. Congratulations, Kelvin, a new king of the marathon," Ruto said on X.