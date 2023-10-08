Arsenal beat Manchester City 1-0 in the English Premier League at the Emirates Stadium to spark ecstasy among the home fans on Sunday.

Gabriel Martinelli fired a shot in the 86th minute to secure Arsenal their first EPL win against City in more than ten league games.

It becomes the first time since December 2018 that Manchester City have lost back to back EPL matches. Last week, they were defeated 2-1 by Wolves in the league.

Arsenal’s win now sees the Gunners go level on points at the summit with their London neighbours Tottenham Hotpsur after eight games. The two clubs have 20 points each.

Manchester City drop to third place with 18 points, two points behind leaders Tottenham Hotspur after eight games.

Liverpool had earlier Sunday played to a 2-2 draw with Brighton & Hove Albion to round out EPL’s four top clubs so far. The Reds have 17 points after eight games.

Lucky Kovacic

Manchester City's Mateo Kovacic was lucky to stay on the pitch after referee Michael Oliver refrained from showing him a second yellow card over a nasty tackle in the first half.

There was speculation that Pep Guardiola would substitute Kovacic at the start of the second half, but the City manager entrusted the Croatian with another spell.

Kovacic was eventually substituted in the 68th minute, with Matheus Nunes taking his place.

Arsenal and City rarely tested each other's goalkeepers in the first half. City recorded the half's sole short on target.

In the second half, the match was evenly distributed, but Arsenal prevailed at the end of 90 minutes. City managed 16 touches in the opponent's box, the fewest in Pep Guardiola's English Premier League era.

Man City will play at home on October 21 against Brighton & Hove Albion in match day nine, while Arsenal will travel to Chelsea for the London Derby that day.