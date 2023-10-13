The Turkish aid agency supplied water to a nature park in the West African state of the Gambia to solve a three-decade-long drought.

The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) donated water drilling, three water ponds, and a hand washing station in the Bijilo Nature Park, known as "Monkey Park" in Serekun da province, according to a statement by TIKA.

TIKA carried out the project with the Gambian Environment, Climate Change, and Natural Resources Ministry to help secure the biodiversity and ecosystem and attract more visitors.

The project aimed to provide access to clean water for animals, especially monkeys, protecting the wildlife in the park, which is home to more than 150 different species of birds and reptiles.

At the opening ceremony, the Turkish Ambassador in Banjul Tolga Bermek expressed his happiness.

"As we all know, urbanization, deforestation, fragmentation of forest lands, and global warming are serious threats to natural life and biodiversity.

Climate change

Climate change increases drought risk by reducing surface water and drying out vegetation. Despite all these challenges, preserving natural life should be a prior responsibility for all of us," Bermek said.

Thanks to these additional ponds, which were settled at different corners of the park, he added that monkeys, birds, reptiles, and other wild animals will have access to water, especially during the dry season, which lasts around eight months.

"I hope the availability of fresh water throughout the year will contribute to the sustainability of wildlife within the park without depending on external sources," he added.

Environment, Climate Change, and Natural Resources Minister Rohey John Manyang said the project has been a "historic partnership" and a "humanitarian gesture" of Türkiye.

For her part, TIKA Banjul Program Coordinator Sule Bayar said that the project is significant in terms of demonstrating the importance Türkiye attaches to environmental projects under the guidance of Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan.

Thirsty monkeys

Expressing her satisfaction in implementing such a project to protect biodiversity and ecosystems, she said the project also serves the Sustainable Development Goals of the UN.

Monkey Park Manager Suleyman Jobe told Anadolu that water ponds for the wildlife are very important because the monkeys have had no water there for the past three decades.

"Monkeys always go outside to local residential areas, homes, hotel gardens, and spoil people's oranges, avocados, mangoes. This is all due to lack of water," Jobe said, thanking TIKA and the Turkish Embassy for their partnership.

The opening ceremony was also attended by members of the Gambia Radio and Television Service, the national broadcaster of the country, as well as foreign visitors.

The Monkey Park has an important role in supporting eco-tourism in the Gambia. The TIKA project aims to contribute to wildlife and increase tourism revenues.