AFRICA
4 MIN READ
Thirst no more: Relief for Gambia's nature park animals
Turkish aid agency supplied water to Bijilo nature park in the Gambia to solve 3 decades of drought.
Thirst no more: Relief for Gambia's nature park animals
Monkeys from the Gambia's nature park have been sneaking into homes and eating fruits in gardens to quench their thirst. Photo: Reuters / Others
October 13, 2023

The Turkish aid agency supplied water to a nature park in the West African state of the Gambia to solve a three-decade-long drought.

The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) donated water drilling, three water ponds, and a hand washing station in the Bijilo Nature Park, known as "Monkey Park" in Serekun da province, according to a statement by TIKA.

TIKA carried out the project with the Gambian Environment, Climate Change, and Natural Resources Ministry to help secure the biodiversity and ecosystem and attract more visitors.

The project aimed to provide access to clean water for animals, especially monkeys, protecting the wildlife in the park, which is home to more than 150 different species of birds and reptiles.

At the opening ceremony, the Turkish Ambassador in Banjul Tolga Bermek expressed his happiness.

"As we all know, urbanization, deforestation, fragmentation of forest lands, and global warming are serious threats to natural life and biodiversity.

Climate change

Climate change increases drought risk by reducing surface water and drying out vegetation. Despite all these challenges, preserving natural life should be a prior responsibility for all of us," Bermek said.

Thanks to these additional ponds, which were settled at different corners of the park, he added that monkeys, birds, reptiles, and other wild animals will have access to water, especially during the dry season, which lasts around eight months.

"I hope the availability of fresh water throughout the year will contribute to the sustainability of wildlife within the park without depending on external sources," he added.

Environment, Climate Change, and Natural Resources Minister Rohey John Manyang said the project has been a "historic partnership" and a "humanitarian gesture" of Türkiye.

For her part, TIKA Banjul Program Coordinator Sule Bayar said that the project is significant in terms of demonstrating the importance Türkiye attaches to environmental projects under the guidance of Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan.

Thirsty monkeys

Expressing her satisfaction in implementing such a project to protect biodiversity and ecosystems, she said the project also serves the Sustainable Development Goals of the UN.

Monkey Park Manager Suleyman Jobe told Anadolu that water ponds for the wildlife are very important because the monkeys have had no water there for the past three decades.

"Monkeys always go outside to local residential areas, homes, hotel gardens, and spoil people's oranges, avocados, mangoes. This is all due to lack of water," Jobe said, thanking TIKA and the Turkish Embassy for their partnership.

The opening ceremony was also attended by members of the Gambia Radio and Television Service, the national broadcaster of the country, as well as foreign visitors.

The Monkey Park has an important role in supporting eco-tourism in the Gambia. The TIKA project aims to contribute to wildlife and increase tourism revenues.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us