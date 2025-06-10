AFRICA
2 min read
Looters force last hospital in South Sudan's volatile region to close
MSF said it has also withdrawn support from 13 primary health facilities in Upper Nile State, adding that the move leaves the area "without any secondary healthcare facility"
Looters force last hospital in South Sudan's volatile region to close
The Upper Nile State in South Sudan has witnessed sporadic violence in recent months. / Reuters
2 hours ago

Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said Tuesday it was forced to shut a hospital in South Sudan after violent looting, leaving a remote and conflict-plagued county without a major health facility.

MSF said its hospital in Ulang, Upper Nile State, was "completely destroyed" after armed individuals stormed the facility in April, threatened staff and looted medicine worth $150,000.

The attack left the facility "in ruins and unable to function", it said in a statement.

South Sudan has descended into renewed conflict in recent months as a power-sharing agreement between rival generals, President Salva Kiir and First Vice President Riek Machar, has collapsed.

‘No other option’

"The extensive losses from the looting have left us without the necessary resources to continue operations. We have no other option but to make the difficult decision to close the hospital," MSF head of mission for South Sudan Zakaria Mwatia said.

MSF said it has also withdrawn support from 13 primary health facilities in the county, adding that the move leaves the area "without any secondary healthcare facility", with the nearest one more than 200 kilometres away (120 miles).

In May another MSF hospital in Old Fangak in northern South Sudan was bombed, destroying its pharmacy and all its medical supplies.

The incident came after the army threatened to attack the region in response to a number of boats and barges being "hijacked" that it blamed on Machar's allies.

South Sudan has been plagued by instability since gaining independence from Sudan in 2011.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Côte d'Ivoire's ex-minister Billon seeks to lead opposition in October election
South Africa demands repatriation of colonial-era remains
African Union agency says Fitch's downgrade of Afreximbank is 'flawed'
Setting the scene for a SAFE Europe, and Türkiye’s place in the new order
'Weaponising humanitarian aid': Turkish officials condemn Israeli interception of Madleen
Russia says aims to boost military ties in Africa after Wagner exits Mali
Kenya suspends police officers after suspect dies in custody
Swift intervention restores calm in Libya's capital following fresh clashes
Israeli forces take control of Gaza-bound aid ship
'The wound will never heal': Kenyans mark one year since deadly unrest over tax hikes
South Africa's economy 'uniquely vulnerable' due to reliance on coal
Trump's travel ban on mainly African countries set to take effect
Turkish FM Fidan discusses latest situation in Gaza with Egyptian, Jordanian counterparts
Wagner 'replaced' by Russia's Africa Corp in Mali
Kenyan in police custody dies in controversial circumstances
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us