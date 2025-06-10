Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said Tuesday it was forced to shut a hospital in South Sudan after violent looting, leaving a remote and conflict-plagued county without a major health facility.

MSF said its hospital in Ulang, Upper Nile State, was "completely destroyed" after armed individuals stormed the facility in April, threatened staff and looted medicine worth $150,000.

The attack left the facility "in ruins and unable to function", it said in a statement.

South Sudan has descended into renewed conflict in recent months as a power-sharing agreement between rival generals, President Salva Kiir and First Vice President Riek Machar, has collapsed.

‘No other option’

"The extensive losses from the looting have left us without the necessary resources to continue operations. We have no other option but to make the difficult decision to close the hospital," MSF head of mission for South Sudan Zakaria Mwatia said.

MSF said it has also withdrawn support from 13 primary health facilities in the county, adding that the move leaves the area "without any secondary healthcare facility", with the nearest one more than 200 kilometres away (120 miles).

In May another MSF hospital in Old Fangak in northern South Sudan was bombed, destroying its pharmacy and all its medical supplies.

The incident came after the army threatened to attack the region in response to a number of boats and barges being "hijacked" that it blamed on Machar's allies.

South Sudan has been plagued by instability since gaining independence from Sudan in 2011.