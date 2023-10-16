SPORTS
Egypt's Mo Salah donates to people of Gaza
Egyptian football star Mo Salah has made a donation to the people of Gaza, who are victims of Israeli attacks.
Mo Salah requested that the amount of money he has made as a donation to the people of Gaza should not be publicly revealed. / Photo: AP
October 16, 2023

World-famous football striker Mohamed Salah (also known as Mo Salah) has announced a donation to the people of the Gaza Strip who are facing an ongoing Israeli offensive, according to the Egyptian Red Crescent.

Egyptian Red Crescent Executive Director Rami al-Nazer told the local Youm7 newspaper on Sunday evening that Salah’s donation will go to support people in Gaza affected by Israeli bombing.

He added that per the Egyptian player's request, he will not reveal the amount of the donation.

Since the outbreak of fighting between the Palestinian groups in Gaza and Israel, social media activists blamed Salah for being silent over the events contrary to other world players, including French Karim Benzema and Algerian Riyad Mahrez.

Ten days into the conflict with Palestinian group Hamas, Israeli bombardment and blockade of the Gaza Strip has continued, with over 1 million people – almost half the total population of Gaza – having been displaced, according to the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East.

Deadly confrontation

Gaza is experiencing a dire humanitarian crisis with no electricity, while water, food, fuel, and medical supplies are running out, as civilians flee to the south following Israeli warning to evacuate northern areas.

The fighting began on October 7 when Hamas initiated Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, a multi-pronged surprise attack including a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel via land, sea, and air. It said the incursion was in retaliation for the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and increased settler violence.

The Israeli military then launched Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas targets within the Gaza Strip. The number of Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza has risen to 2,750, including 750 children. In Israel, 1,300 have been killed.

SOURCE:AA
