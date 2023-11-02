AFRICA
Angola mines rare 208-carat diamond
Angola has unearthed a rare diamond weighing 208 carats.
An Angolan mining company has classified the recently-extracted diamond as type IIa. / Photo: Reuters
November 2, 2023

A 208-carat diamond has been unearthed at the Lulo mine site in Lunda Norte, 630 kilometres east of Angola's capital Luanda.

The Lucapa Diamond Company said that the mineral is type IIa, meaning it is the most chemically-pure diamond, and has the highest thermal conductivity.

Type IIa diamonds are often colourless or near-colourless. They can also be grey, light-brown, light-yellow, or light-pink.

Natural type IIa are extremely rare, and it is estimated that only 1 to 2% of earth-grown diamonds are type IIa.

Millions of dollars

Lucapa said that the 208-carat diamond mined on Wednesday was the 39th mineral of that sort weighing more than 100 carats, and the second to be mined at the Lulo site.

Lulo is also the mine site where the largest diamond in Angola, weighing 404.2 carats, was extracted in February 2016.

It was sold for $16 million in May that year, and yielded $34 million in value after being cut and transformed into jewellery.

The recently-extracted diamond weighing 208 carats is yet to be valued, but it will definitely cost millions of US dollars, if not more.

