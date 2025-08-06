AFRICA
Ghana's defence, environment ministers killed in helicopter crash
Ghana's Defence Minister Edward Omane Boamah and Environment, Science and Technology Minister Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed have died in a helicopter crash alongside six other people.
Ghana's Defence Minister Edward Omane Boamah and Environment, Science and Technology Minister Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed have died in a helicopter crash alongside six other people.

Ghana's Chief of Staff Julius Debrah announced on Wednesday that the ill-fated helicopter was heading to Obuasi in southern Ghana from the capital Accra.

The crash occurred at Adansi Akrofuom District in Ashanti Region, some 270 kilometres northwest of Accra.

The aircraft burst into flames, with the cause of the crash yet to be known.

Helicopter lost contact with air traffic control

The senior government officials were scheduled to attend the launch of a cooperative mining programme.

Ghana's military announced earlier Wednesday that the helicopter, operated by the Ghana Air Force, took off at 9:12am local time, but lost contact with air traffic control shortly thereafter.

The aircraft had three crew members and five passengers, including the two serving Ghanaian ministers and former Agriculture Minister Mohammed Muniru.

