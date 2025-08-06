Ghana's Defence Minister Edward Omane Boamah and Environment, Science and Technology Minister Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed have died in a helicopter crash alongside six other people.

Ghana's Chief of Staff Julius Debrah announced on Wednesday that the ill-fated helicopter was heading to Obuasi in southern Ghana from the capital Accra.

The crash occurred at Adansi Akrofuom District in Ashanti Region, some 270 kilometres northwest of Accra.

The aircraft burst into flames, with the cause of the crash yet to be known.