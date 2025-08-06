African leaders and policymakers have been urged to seize control of the continent's health destiny and break the cycle of foreign aid dependency.

At the Africa Health Sovereignty Summit, held on Tuesday, August 5th, in Ghana, former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo set the tone by declaring in his address, "Africa needs health without aid. We must stop wringing our hands and find solutions."

According to WHO’s latest analysis, health aid is projected to decline by up to 40% this year compared to just two years ago.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who also attended the event, described the impact as standing at a "cliff edge", warning that "lifesaving medicines are sitting in warehouses, health workers are losing jobs, clinics are closing, and millions are missing care."

Window of opportunity

Tedros, however, insists that within the crisis lies a window of opportunity. "It's time to shake off the yoke of aid dependency and embrace a new era of sovereignty, self-reliance, and solidarity," he stated.

Tedros warned that debt service burdens are crowding out social investments.

"In 2023, Africa received 74 billion US dollars in aid – but lost 90 billion dollars to illicit financial flows and 55 billion dollars to corporate tax exemptions. Africa lost much more than it gained. This is unacceptable," says Tedros.