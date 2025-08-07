At least 319 civilians were killed by M23 rebels in a series of attacks on four villages in the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s eastern province of North Kivu last month, the UN human rights office said on Wednesday, citing firsthand accounts.

The killings between July 9 and 21 in four villages in Rutshuru territory were among the deadliest since M23’s resurgence in 2022, the UN human rights office said in a statement on Wednesday.

The majority of the victims, at least 48 women and 19 children, were local farmers who had been camping in their fields during planting season.

“I am appalled by the attacks on civilians by the M23 and other armed groups in eastern DRC amid continued fighting, despite the ceasefire that was recently signed in Doha,” UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk said.

Peace deal

He called for an end to all attacks on civilians and accountability for those responsible.