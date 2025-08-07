At least 319 civilians were killed by M23 rebels in a series of attacks on four villages in the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s eastern province of North Kivu last month, the UN human rights office said on Wednesday, citing firsthand accounts.
The killings between July 9 and 21 in four villages in Rutshuru territory were among the deadliest since M23’s resurgence in 2022, the UN human rights office said in a statement on Wednesday.
The majority of the victims, at least 48 women and 19 children, were local farmers who had been camping in their fields during planting season.
“I am appalled by the attacks on civilians by the M23 and other armed groups in eastern DRC amid continued fighting, despite the ceasefire that was recently signed in Doha,” UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk said.
Peace deal
He called for an end to all attacks on civilians and accountability for those responsible.
The Congolese government and M23 rebels signed a declaration on July 19 in the Qatari capital of Doha, following the June 27 Washington peace deal between DR Congo and Rwanda.
The M23 rebel group, which is at the heart of the conflict in eastern DR Congo, controls significant territory, including the provincial capitals of Goma and Bukavu, which it seized earlier this year.
The UN, Kinshasa, and others accuse neighbouring Rwanda of supporting M23, a claim Kigali denies.
Progress affected by conflict
Volker Turk urged signatories and facilitators of the Doha and Washington agreements to provide immediate safety, security, and real progress for Congolese civilians still affected by the conflicts.
He also condemned attacks on civilians by other armed rebel groups, such as the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF).