Algeria has pushed back against President Emmanuel Macron's call for Paris to get tougher with the African nation, saying France was seeking to "exonerate" itself from any blame as their standoff drags on.

Tensions between Paris and Algiers have reached new levels in recent months, with Macron's hopes of the historic post-colonial reconciliation that he espoused at the start of his presidency now appearing a distant dream.

"France must be strong and command respect," Macron said in a letter to his Prime Minister Francois Bayrou published by the daily newspaper Le Figaro online late on Wednesday.

"It can only obtain this from its partners if it itself shows them the respect it demands. This basic rule also applies to Algeria," the letter said.

Visas for diplomatic passports

The Algerian foreign ministry said Macron's remarks sought to "exonerate France from all its responsibilities" as relations between the two countries continue to fray, accusing Paris of putting "all the blame on the Algerian side."

Among the measures Macron requested from his government in his letter was the "formal" suspension of a 2013 agreement with Algiers "concerning visa exemptions for official and diplomatic passports."