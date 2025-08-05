Burundi's President Evariste Ndayishimiye on Tuesday named Nestor Ntahontuye as the East African country's new prime minister, according to a presidential decree.

Ntahontuye replaces Gervais Ndirakobuca, who has been in the position since September 2022. He was named as finance minister last December amid financial difficulties.

In the new changes, Ndirakobuca now becomes the Senate president.

Ntahontuye’s appointment, ratified by the National Assembly and the Senate is part of a strategic alignment of the government with the objectives of Vision 2040-2060, according to officials.