Burundi's president names finance minister as new prime minister
Burundi's President Evariste Ndayishimiye has named Nestor Ntahontuye as the East African country's new prime minister.
Burundi's President Evariste Ndayishimiye has named Nestor Ntahontuye as new prime minister. / Photo: Reuters
August 5, 2025

Burundi's President Evariste Ndayishimiye on Tuesday named Nestor Ntahontuye as the East African country's new prime minister, according to a presidential decree.

Ntahontuye replaces Gervais Ndirakobuca, who has been in the position since September 2022. He was named as finance minister last December amid financial difficulties.

In the new changes, Ndirakobuca now becomes the Senate president.

Ntahontuye’s appointment, ratified by the National Assembly and the Senate is part of a strategic alignment of the government with the objectives of Vision 2040-2060, according to officials.

'Wide knowledge of public administration'

A respected technocrat, Ntahontuye, who headed the finance committee in the National Assembly before becoming finance minister is said to have the ability to navigate donor circles with wide knowledge of public administration.

President Ndayishimiye’s ruling party, the National Council for the Defence of Democracy-Forces for the Defence of Democracy (CNDD-FDD), won all seats in the legislative elections conducted on June 5.

SOURCE:AA
