Nigeria's environment ministry issued a flood alert on Wednesday for 19 states, warning that heavy rainfall expected from August 5 to 9 could trigger flooding in various parts of the country.

The National Flood Early Warning Center identified areas at risk, including five states in the northwest, three in the south, and four in the central region, such as Niger State, where flooding in May killed 117 people and left dozens missing as well as destroying thousands of homes.

Authorities urged residents and local governments to take precautionary measures to reduce potential damage and safeguard public safety.