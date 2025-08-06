AFRICA
1 min read
Nigeria issues flood alert for 19 states as rainy season peaks
The authorities have urged residents and local governments to take precautionary measures to reduce potential damage.
Nigeria issues flood alert for 19 states as rainy season peaks
Flooding in May killed over 100 people in Niger state. / AA
14 hours ago

Nigeria's environment ministry issued a flood alert on Wednesday for 19 states, warning that heavy rainfall expected from August 5 to 9 could trigger flooding in various parts of the country.

The National Flood Early Warning Center identified areas at risk, including five states in the northwest, three in the south, and four in the central region, such as Niger State, where flooding in May killed 117 people and left dozens missing as well as destroying thousands of homes.

Authorities urged residents and local governments to take precautionary measures to reduce potential damage and safeguard public safety.

Recommended

It is currently Nigeria's peak rainy season, a period typically associated with severe floods.

In 2022, the country experienced its worst flooding in over a decade, when more than 600 people died, 1.4 million people had to leave their homes and 440,000 hectares (1.09 million acres) of farmland were destroyed.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Egypt's Sisi says Israel's war in Gaza a 'systematic genocide'
South Africa says relations with US 'reached a low'
Türkiye-Africa relations getting stronger in all areas
South Africa urges more countries to stand up to Israel's 'genocidal activities'
Ankara launches Parliamentary Commission to build 'Terror-Free Türkiye' in historic move
Foreign mercenaries hired to fight for RSF paramilitaries - Sudan army
'Risk of starvation' for thousands trapped in besieged Sudan city
Türkiye taking historic steps to safeguard nation’s future: Erdogan
Kiev working on visit by Türkiye’s president: envoy
Guinea revokes bauxite mining deal with UAE aluminium firm
Pay TV provider MultiChoice insists subscription fee cuts 'not tenable' in Ghana
Rwanda agrees to take up to 250 deportees from US
70 Al Shabaab terrorists killed in botched suicide bombing in Somalia
Russia's former president Medvedev warns of 'further steps' after Moscow abandons missile moratorium
Netanyahu blocked Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal backed by security chiefs — Israeli media
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us