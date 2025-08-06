Ethiopia’s new ambassador to Somalia, Suleiman Dedefo, has officially presented his credentials to Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, signaling a step toward normalising relations after months of diplomatic tension.

The rift followed Ethiopia’s signing of a memorandum of understanding with Somaliland, Somalia’s breakaway region, in January 2024.

The deal reportedly granted Ethiopia access to the Red Sea via Somaliland’s coastline in exchange for future recognition of Somaliland as an independent state, along with related security agreements.

Somalia, which considers Somaliland part of its sovereign territory, rejected the deal as a violation of its territorial integrity.

Türkiye mediation

Diplomatic ties remained strained until December 2024, when Ethiopia and Somalia signed the Ankara Declaration, a Turkish-brokered agreement that helped de-escalate tensions and laid the groundwork for renewed dialogue.