AFRICA
2 min read
Ethiopia names ambassador to Somalia as ties warm up after Türkiye mediation
The move follows Ankara Declaration signed in December 2024 that eased tensions over Ethiopia’s sea-access deal with Somaliland
Ethiopia names ambassador to Somalia as ties warm up after Türkiye mediation
Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in Mogadishu on February 27, 2025. / Others
14 hours ago

Ethiopia’s new ambassador to Somalia, Suleiman Dedefo, has officially presented his credentials to Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, signaling a step toward normalising relations after months of diplomatic tension.

The rift followed Ethiopia’s signing of a memorandum of understanding with Somaliland, Somalia’s breakaway region, in January 2024.

The deal reportedly granted Ethiopia access to the Red Sea via Somaliland’s coastline in exchange for future recognition of Somaliland as an independent state, along with related security agreements.

Somalia, which considers Somaliland part of its sovereign territory, rejected the deal as a violation of its territorial integrity.

Türkiye mediation

Diplomatic ties remained strained until December 2024, when Ethiopia and Somalia signed the Ankara Declaration, a Turkish-brokered agreement that helped de-escalate tensions and laid the groundwork for renewed dialogue.

Recommended

The United Nations, African Union (AU) and a regional bloc in East Africa, Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), welcomed the pact and congratulated Türkiye for its mediation efforts.

RELATEDTRT Global - The Ankara Declaration is a new model for conflict resolution in Africa

The declaration included commitments to respect each other’s sovereignty and to continue technical talks over Ethiopia’s search for sea access.

“I had the honor to present my letter of credence to H.E. President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, President of the Federal Republic of Somalia,” Ambassador Dedefo said. “On the occasion, we discussed strengthening diplomatic ties, boosting economic relations and enhancing security cooperation.”

The appointment of a new ambassador is viewed as part of broader efforts to rebuild trust between the Horn of Africa neighbors, who have resumed high-level exchanges and pledged to address remaining points of contention.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Egypt's Sisi says Israel's war in Gaza a 'systematic genocide'
South Africa says relations with US 'reached a low'
Türkiye-Africa relations getting stronger in all areas
South Africa urges more countries to stand up to Israel's 'genocidal activities'
Ankara launches Parliamentary Commission to build 'Terror-Free Türkiye' in historic move
Foreign mercenaries hired to fight for RSF paramilitaries - Sudan army
'Risk of starvation' for thousands trapped in besieged Sudan city
Türkiye taking historic steps to safeguard nation’s future: Erdogan
Kiev working on visit by Türkiye’s president: envoy
Guinea revokes bauxite mining deal with UAE aluminium firm
Pay TV provider MultiChoice insists subscription fee cuts 'not tenable' in Ghana
Rwanda agrees to take up to 250 deportees from US
70 Al Shabaab terrorists killed in botched suicide bombing in Somalia
Russia's former president Medvedev warns of 'further steps' after Moscow abandons missile moratorium
Netanyahu blocked Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal backed by security chiefs — Israeli media
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us