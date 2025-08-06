Ethiopia’s new ambassador to Somalia, Suleiman Dedefo, has officially presented his credentials to Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, signaling a step toward normalising relations after months of diplomatic tension.
The rift followed Ethiopia’s signing of a memorandum of understanding with Somaliland, Somalia’s breakaway region, in January 2024.
The deal reportedly granted Ethiopia access to the Red Sea via Somaliland’s coastline in exchange for future recognition of Somaliland as an independent state, along with related security agreements.
Somalia, which considers Somaliland part of its sovereign territory, rejected the deal as a violation of its territorial integrity.
Türkiye mediation
Diplomatic ties remained strained until December 2024, when Ethiopia and Somalia signed the Ankara Declaration, a Turkish-brokered agreement that helped de-escalate tensions and laid the groundwork for renewed dialogue.
The United Nations, African Union (AU) and a regional bloc in East Africa, Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), welcomed the pact and congratulated Türkiye for its mediation efforts.
The declaration included commitments to respect each other’s sovereignty and to continue technical talks over Ethiopia’s search for sea access.
“I had the honor to present my letter of credence to H.E. President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, President of the Federal Republic of Somalia,” Ambassador Dedefo said. “On the occasion, we discussed strengthening diplomatic ties, boosting economic relations and enhancing security cooperation.”
The appointment of a new ambassador is viewed as part of broader efforts to rebuild trust between the Horn of Africa neighbors, who have resumed high-level exchanges and pledged to address remaining points of contention.