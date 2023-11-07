BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
2 MIN READ
Cement shortage in Zimbabwe stalls government projects
The Zimbabwean government has said that cement shortage has affected the construction of state-funded projects.
A Zimbabwean minister said on November 7, 2023 that intense infrastructure projects have stalled due to cement scarcity in the country. / Photo: Reuters
November 7, 2023

By Takunda Mandura

A dire shortage of cement in Zimbabwe has led to the stalling of several infrastructure projects initiated by the government, Economy Minister Mthuli Ncube has said.

A 50-kilogramme bag of cement previously retailed at $9 to $13, but the price of the construction material has now risen to between $16 and $20.

Intense construction of residential and government-funded projects caused the shortage, one of the leading cement manufacturers, PPC, said in September.

Speaking in the capital Harare on Tuesday, Ncube said that the scarcity has affected many government projects that require large amounts of cement to complete.

Importation

The minister added that the government has allowed controlled importation of cement from foreign markets to bridge the supply gap.

The importers should, however, obtain licences from the relevant state agencies, Ncube said.

Those found guilty of importing cement without valid permits could be fined up to $2,000, according to the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority.

Initially, importation of cement into Zimbabwe was restricted to protect local suppliers.

70% of local market

Zimbabwe produces an average of 2.6 million tonnes of cement annually.

Pretoria Portland Cement (PPC) and Khaya Cement Zimbabwe control more than 70% of the domestic market, according to government records.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
