Moroccans protest against Western backing for Israel
The protesters also call for an end to normalisation of relations between Morocco and Israel.
Morocco pro-palestine protests / Photo: AA
November 9, 2023

Scores of Moroccans took part in a rally in the capital Rabat to protest Western countries' support for Israel and to show sympathy with Palestinians in Gaza.

The rally on Wednesday was organised by local pro-Palestinian groups including the Moroccan Initiative for Support and Victory and the Action Group for Palestine.

Participants raised banners which called for ending normalization between Morocco and Israel and closing the Israeli liaison office in Rabat.

Almost every day, Moroccan cities have seen rallies and demonstrations in solidarity with the Palestinian people and to protest the Israeli onslaught on Gaza.

Gaza death toll

Morocco was the fourth Arab country to normalise ties with Israel in 2020 after the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan, bringing the total number of Arab countries that have ties with Israel to six as Egypt and Jordan had already concluded full peace treaties with Israel in 1979 and 1994 respectively.

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip since the Palestinian resistance group Hamas initiated a cross-border attack on October 7.​​​​​​​

At least 10,569 Palestinians have been killed, including 4,324 children and 2,823 women.

The Israeli death toll, meanwhile, is nearly 1,600, according to official figures.

SOURCE:AA
