Former refugee elected first Somali-American mayor in US
About 59% of voters in in the Minnesota city of St. Louis Park voted for 27 year-old Nadia Mohamed
Nadia Mohamed has thanked voters for placing their trust and faith in her. / Others
November 9, 2023

Former refugee Nadia Mohamed has made history after being elected as mayor in the Minnesota city of St. Louis Park, making her the first Somali-American to be elected by voters as mayor in the United States.

About 59% of voters voted for the 27 year-old who defeated Dale Anderson, a former banker, in the Tuesday election.

She campaigned on a promise to "deliver accountability and transparency back to the community", according to American media.

"I am deeply honored by the outpour of support by everyone. This election is a momentous one and I am truely grateful for the opportunity to lead this great city. Remember, this is a milestone, not the destination," Mohamed posted on X, formerly Twitter.

As mayor she will manage the city and be responsible for executive-level operations. She will also chair the city council.

Mohamed’s family moved to St. Louis Park when she was 10 years old, the Voice of America website reports.

