Israel must be held accountable for 'war crime' over Gaza school attack - Egypt
Dozens of Palestinians were killed during the Israeli attack on Al-Fakhoura school in the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza.
November 19, 2023

Israeli attack on Al-Fakhoura school in the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza, is a “war crime that requires investigation to hold the perpetrators accountable,” Egypt said.

The Foreign Ministry issued a statement on its official Facebook account on Saturday after dozens were killed and injured in an Israeli bombing on the learning center run by the UN relief agency for Palestinian refugees UNRWA. Another attack followed at the Tal Azzatar school in the refugee camp.

The attack is "a deliberate insult to the UN, its relief organizations and noble humanitarian values," and "a new blatant violation added to the series of Israeli violations against civilians in the Gaza Strip," it added.

The ministry called on “influential international parties and the Security Council to intervene immediately to put an end to the human suffering in the Gaza Strip, implement an immediate and unconditional ceasefire, and p rovide the necessary protection for Palestinian civilians.”

Horrible attacks

The scenes of carnage following attacks on Al Fakhoura and Tal Al Zaatar schools in Gaza killing many children and women are horrific and appalling, UNICEF said.

''These horrible attacks should cease immediately. Children, schools & shelters are not a target. Immediate ceasefire needed now !" Adele Khodr, UNICEF's regional director for Middle East and North Africa added.

Israel has killed at least 12,000 Palestinians in its air and ground attacks on the Gaza since the Oct. 7 surprise offensive by Hamas. The Israeli death toll, meanwhile, is around 1,200, according to official figures.

Thousands of buildings, including hospitals, mosques, and churches, have been damaged or destroyed in Israel’s relentless strikes on the besieged enclave.

An Israeli blockade has also cut Gaza off from fuel, electricity, and water supplies, and reduced aid deliveries to a trickle.

SOURCE:AA
