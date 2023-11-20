AFRICA
Kenya cargo services resume after flood disruptions
Cargo rail services were disrupted for several days due to floods that have displaced thousands of people and damaged infrastructure.
Ships are seen docked at the port of Mombasa / Photo: Reuters
November 20, 2023

Kenya cargo rail services to the country's Mombasa port have resumed after floods damaged a section of track over the weekend, Kenya Railways said on Monday.

Heavy rains linked to the El Nino phenomenon, followed by flash floods, have submerged towns across East Africa, leaving hundreds of thousands of people homeless.

In Kenya, the death toll from the floods stood at 52 as of Friday, and is expected to rise, Reuters news agency reports.

The loading and offloading of cargo have restarted, while the passenger service was also operating a normal service, the state-owned rail operator said in a statement posted on the social media platform X.

"We are now working round the clock to minimise any delays," Kenya Railways said.

Railway gauge

Floods and a landslide on the railway route between the capital Nairobi and Mombasa had forced Kenya Railways to close all cargo services, it said in an earlier statement.

The railway is also used to move cargo to countries including Rwanda, Uganda and South Sudan.

Kenya Railways said limited passenger services would continue.

Data from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics showed its standard gauge railway hauled 6 million metric tons of cargo last year, from 5.4 million a year earlier.

