Abdikadir Ahmed Aw-Cali, popularly known as Firdhiye, has been elected as the first president of Somalia’s newly established Northeastern State, while Abdirashid Yussuf Jibril was elected as the Deputy President.

The Speaker of the Northeastern Parliament, Dr. Adan Abdullahi, announced the election results, confirming Firdhiye’s decisive win in the second round of voting by regional MPs.

The elected president received 62 out of 83 votes, while his closest competitor, Abdirisaq Khalif Ahmed, garnered 18 votes. Two votes were declared invalid.

The presidential election, held in Las Anod, the capital of the new administration, marks a major milestone in the region’s state-building journey, supported by the federal government of Somalia.

Since its official declaration on July 30, 2025, the Northeastern State has made significant progress: adopting a new constitution and flag, establishing a state parliament and electoral commission, and successfully completing the election and swearing-in of MPs, and the parliamentary speaker and now its first President.

It represents the formal political transition of the area previously known as the SSC-Khaatumo administration.

The election in the Northeastern State comes as Somalia prepares for its first direct elections in more than five decades next year to further strengthen its political landscape.