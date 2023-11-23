BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
3 MIN READ
Kenya ready to sell 35 state firms in privatisation push
President William Ruto said the government was also exploring options regarding some 100 state-owned firms.
Kenya ready to sell 35 state firms in privatisation push
President William Ruto has been grappling with Kenya's struggling economy. / Others
November 23, 2023

Kenya's President William Ruto has said that his government was ready to privatise 35 state companies "trapped in government bureaucracy" in a bid to boost productivity following a change to laws.

His government last month signed a revised privatisation bill into law that makes it easier to sell state enterprises to private companies.

The revised law aims to push up the private sector's participation in the economy, the presidency said at the time of the signing.

"We have identified the first 35 companies that we are going to offer to the private sector," Ruto told a gathering of African stock market officials in Nairobi on Thursday.

Exploring options

He added that the government was also exploring options regarding some 100 state-owned firms, saying that many "would-be lucrative companies... are trapped in government bureaucracy, when the services they are offering can be better offered by the private sector."

"We will make this opportunity available."

East Africa's economic powerhouse is facing a host of challenges, including depleted government coffers, skyrocketing inflation and a plunging currency that has sent its debt repayment costs soaring.

The International Monetary Fund said this month that it had agreed a $938-million loan for Kenya, which also has a $2-billion eurobond repayment due next year.

Reform firms

The IMF also urged Ruto's government to reform public sector firms, particularly the national electricity supplier Kenya Power and the national carrier Kenya Airways, which suffered record losses in 2022.

The World Bank said on Monday that it expects to provide the country of 53 million people with $12 billion in support over the next three years.

Kenya had accumulated more than 10.1 trillion shillings ($66 billion) in debt by the end of June, according to Treasury figures, equivalent to around two-thirds of gross domestic product.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us