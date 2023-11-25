African countries must sustain a common position in their demand for permanent seats on the UN Security Council, the president of Equatorial Guinea said.

Obiang Nguema Mbasogo said the continent has been pushing for the position for many years without significant progress toward achieving its legitimate aspirations.

There is a need for a “renewed and revitalised action on the part of the African continent, in its demand to correct the historical injustice it has been suffering,'' Nguema said while addressing a summit of the African Union Committee of Ten (C-10) in Equatorial Guinea on Friday.

The Equatorial Guinea leader noted that Africa is ''the only continent that does not have representation in the UN Security Council.”

Remain vigilant

The meeting in La Paz brought together heads of state and government as well as representatives of the UN and African Union agencies, seeking to cement a common position on UN Security Council reforms.

“It is essential that all African states remain vigilant, speaking with one voice so as not to let other countries and regions take advantage of Africa by forming alliances to achieve their own interests in becoming permanent members of the United Nations Security Council,” said Nguema.

He emphasised the need to accelerate reforms of the Security Council to ensure “equitable representation of Africa through expanded membership.”

The African Union C-10 was set up in 2005, with the core mandate of presenting, advocating and canvassing support for the common African position on reform of the Security Council.

The UN General Assembly began Intergovernmental Negotiations on reforms of the Security Council during the 63rd session of the UN General Assembly in 2009.

Relentless push

The Security Council has five permanent members: the US, UK, France, China and Russia.

It also has non-permanent member positions, which are held on a rotational basis. Currently, Africa is represented by Mozambique, Gabon and Ghana.

Nguema encouraged his counterparts to sustain a push until the continent's aspirations in the Security Council are achieved.

"I want to stress once again the importance of adopting at this summit a new strategy that will allow us to move forward with this process, to achieve Africa's goal of obtaining equitable representation in both permanent and non-permanent seats,” he said.

The summit was expected to come up with the African common position in the quest for two permanent seats on the Security Council, with the right of veto and two additional seats in the non-permanent category.