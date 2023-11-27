Sierra Leone's President Julius Maada Bio says the security forces had arrested "most of the leaders" of what he described as an attempt to destabilise the state.

"Most of the leaders have been arrested. Security operations and investigations are ongoing," the president said in an address on national television on Sunday night.

This follows an attack by armed men on a military barracks where they broke into an a military armoury.

The attackers earlier described by the government as ''renegades'' also raided a prison freeing inmates.

National unity

President Bio said the government will ensure ''those responsible are held accountable through due process.''

He then called for national unity saying ''our strength lies in our unity'' and assured citizens of his government's commitment to peace and security in the country.

The West African regional bloc ECOWAS expressed its "disgust" over the happenings in Sierra Leone on Sunday.

"The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has learnt with utter disgust a plot by certain individuals to acquire arms and disturb the peace and constitutional order in Sierra Leone," the regional body said in a statement.

"ECOWAS condemns this act and calls for the arrest and prosecution of all participants in this illegal act. ECOWAS reiterates its zero-tolerance for unconstitutional change of government."