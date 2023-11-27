By Charles Mgbolu

Global figures in the film industry are attending the 20th edition of the Marrakech International Film Festival in Morocco that again projects African cinema and artistic expression strongly on the global film stage.

The event, which takes place from November 24th to December 2nd, has already seen award-winning Holywood stars such as multiple Golden Globe winner Willem Dafoe, Oscar-winning Tilda Swinton, and Cannes Film Festival award winner Mads Mikkelsen grace its red carpets on the opening night.

This year, the Marrakech International Film Festival presents a selection of films from around the globe, with seventy-five films from 36 countries screening in several sections, including the Official Competition, Gala Screenings, Special Screenings, The 11th Continent, a Panorama of Moroccan Cinema, and Cinema for Young.

One of the event’s highlights is likely to be in the Official Film Competition category, which is a selection of first and second feature films from new talents in world of cinema.

Of the 14 films in this competition, five are from the Middle East and Africa as well as Mongolia, Turkey, and the USA.

Organisers say the 14 filmmakers selected for the Official Competition have produced ‘’remarkably mature cinematic works... that paint a portrait of young people in search of meaning and freedom.’’

Organisers have also amplified their efforts at targeting young film audiences in the ‘’film-goers of tomorrow, the Cinema for Young Audiences programme’’ category, which features 13 screenings dedicated to young people aged 4 to 18.

It (film festival) is one of the most widely publicised international events coming out of the country in the aftermath of an earthquake that struck the mountain communities surrounding Marrakech in September.

On its opening night, organisers paid homage to victims who have been impacted by the Morocco earthquake.

“In the weeks leading up to the festival, we were not sure that we would even be able to be here. The world we share is shattered and devoured,” said American actor Jessica Chastain, serving as the president of the festival’s jury, in a speech on the festival’s opening night.

The event is seen as a sign of resilience.

During the festival's closing and award ceremony, five prestigious prizes will be given, with the festival's Grand Prize category offering $25,000 each to the best director and producer.

Other awards are Best Performance by an Actor, Actress and the Jury Prize award.

The International Film Festival was created in 2001 by King Mohammed VI to promote and develop the art of cinema and the film industry in Morocco and has been a place of expression and discovery, forging a formidable north-African film presence on the global stage.

