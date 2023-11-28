AFRICA
3 MIN READ
Libya sends nearly 250 migrants back to Niger, Chad
The Libyan government has repatriated nearly 250 migrants to Chad and Niger in efforts to combat illegal migration.
Libya sends nearly 250 migrants back to Niger, Chad
Libya is a key route used by African illegal immigrants to access Europe. / Photo: Reuters
November 28, 2023

Libyan authorities on Tuesday prepared to deport 248 undocumented migrants, an official said, to their home countries Niger and Chad in a joint effort by rival administrations in the North African country.

An official with Tripoli's government agency against clandestine migration said 120 Nigeriens had left Libya for Niamey in coordination with the UN's International Organization for Migration (IOM).

And in coordination with Libya's eastern-based authorities, 128 migrants would be taken to the border with Chad, the official said.

After the fall of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, Libya was divided between rival authorities based in the east and the west.

Key route to Europe

The North African country has become a hub for tens of thousands of migrants seeking to reach Europe by sea every year, often falling into the hands of trafficking gangs that extort them for money.

Moussa al-Koni, vice president of the Libyan presidential council, told a news conference: "We have all paid a big price because of these groups that try to profit not only off nationals of Niger and Chad, but also of more distant countries in Africa and Asia, by smuggling them into Europe."

To tackle these "criminal networks of traffickers" in Libya, Chad and Niger, cooperation is needed between "the countries of departure or transit and the destination countries", Koni said.

"This is a collective effort that would let this people stay in their countries and live there in dignity."

Repatriation mechanism

According to IOM figures, more than 700,000 migrants – mostly from Niger and Egypt – were present on Libyan territory between May and June of this year.

On Monday, Libyan Interior Minister Imed Trabelsi met in Tripoli with the IOM's regional representative Othman Belbeisi in a push to establish a mechanism that would facilitate the repatriation of irregular migrants.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us