A Nigerian military airstrike has killed ''scores of terrorists'' who were attempting to cross a river in the central state of Niger, the country's air force said.

Security forces trailed the gunmen from neighbouring Zamfara state as they rode motorbikes to a river where they boarded a boat, Nigerian Air Force spokesperson, Edward Gabkwet said in a statement on Saturday.

''At the river bank, the terrorists and their 18 motorcycles boarded a large motor-powered canoe in an attempt to cross and link up with other terrorists across the river. It was at this point that the authorization to undertake a strike was given,'' he added.

The Nigerian security forces have been battling against armed groups including Boko Haram and kidnapping gangs for more than a decade with air and ground operations. The kidnapping gangs often seek ransom from their victims or families.

Gang leader killed

The authorities did not give the exact number of armed men killed in the latest airstrike but that the terrorists, their 18 motorbikes and a boat were destroyed.

The air force also said those neutralised include one Yellow Jambros described as a ''dreaded terrorist and kidnap kingpin.''

According to Edward Gabkwet, ''the precision strike was adjudged effective as it neutralized Yellow Jambros and his colleagues, destroyed their motorcycles and sank the boat.''

Yellow Jambros and his gang have been responsible for kidnappings and killings along a major highway between the Nigerian capital Abuja and the northern city of Kaduna as well as in several communities in Kaduna, Niger, Katsina and Zamfara States, the authorities said.

He had been implicated in the killing of more than 50 abductees whose families failed to pay ransoms for their release.

A suspected kidnapper, Mohammed Sani, who was arrested by the police in October 2020 ''for murdering over 50 of his victims due to their inability to mobilize ransom, claimed that he worked for Yellow Jambros,'' the Nigerian Air Force said.

Unusual movement

He also claimed Jambros used to supply fake military and police uniforms, guns and other weapons for their operations.

The Nigerian Air Force spokesperson said it was unusual for terrorists riding in a convoy of motorbikes to travel in broad daylight.

The latest operation against the suspected armed gang comes just days after a Nigerian army airstrike 'mistakenly' hit civilians at a religious gathering in the village of Tudun Biri in Kaduna state killing at least 85 people.

The neutralised armed kidnappers ''had assumed that airstrikes were suspended following the unfortunate incident at Tudun Biri in Kaduna State and wanted to exploit the perceived window of opportunity,'' Gabkwet said.

➤Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.