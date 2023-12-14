DR Congo millionaire businessman Moïse Katumbi, a long-time opposition figure, is making his debut presidential run five years after he was blocked from the race by the regime in power.

The presidential race has attracted 22 presidential candidates after an effort to unify Katumbi and other opposition candidates behind a single challenger to President Felix Tshisekedi faltered.

On the campaign trail, Katumbi has promised to liberate the country after election day if elected.

But critics question his eligibility for the presidency, alleging his father was not a Congolese citizen. His father, Nissim Soriano, was originally from Greece. He migrated to Congo during the Second World War after fleeing from Rhodes and sought refuge in Kashobwe area, near Zambia, where he started a fish business.

It is there that Katumbi was born on December 28, 1964. His mother, Virginie Mwende, is a native of Congo.

"They lie," he says emphatically at campaign rallies, "I am Congolese, and this country is my country."

Entrepreneurial journey

A former governor in a southern province, Katumbi's entrepreneurial journey started after high school when he joined his father's fishing business before expanding into agriculture, transport and mining sectors.

"I have worked hard in my life. I would have liked to go to university, but business appealed to me more in my life," he says.

His net worth remains unknown but in 2007, before becoming the governor of Katanga province, he admitted that his company had a capital of $400 million. Political analysts in Congo say his vast wealth could be a key driver in his presidential bid. election.

"He campaigns as he does business, without overlooking anything. He had time to prepare and properly set up his campaign plans," says Yves Kasongo from the southern town of Lubumbashi.

Katumbi was charged with land grabbing and recruiting mercenaries. He fled the country and went into exile in South Africa. He was barred from the 2018 presidential election and only returned to Congo in 2019 after his party joined Tshisekedi ruling coalition.

Football fan

Since 1997, Katumbi has owned one of Africa's most successful football clubs - Tout Puissant Mazembe, popularly known as TP Mazembe. The club has won five continental championships, including three African Champions League titles (2009,2010,2015) under the leadership of Katumbi.

His success in business has seen his critics accuse him of "prioritising money in everything".

But Katumbi has highlighted his achievements as a provincial governor as proof of his leadership credentials including successes in road construction, establishment of schools and agricultural development.

He has been campaigning on a platform of institutional reforms, boosting the economy by providing Congo with solid institutions and fighting corruption.

He has promised to create more than three million jobs, build 50,000 classrooms and employ 15,000 teachers nationwide if elected. He has also pledged to provide Congo with 28,000 kilometres of roads and clean water for all citizens.

