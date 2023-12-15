By Maxwell Agbagba

TRT Afrika, Accra

In the heart of Ghana, a musical prodigy is making waves that defy his tender age. Meet Kallai Nana Qwaachi, affectionately known as Fotocopy, a 10-year-old sensation who has amassed an impressive collection of 25 awards in just three years.

The latest addition to his accolades is the New Artiste of the Year, proudly displayed in a prominent spot in his father's room, a testament to his undeniable talent and hard work.

Fotocopy's musical journey began at the age of seven when he stepped into the big shoes left by his father Shadrach Nana Qwaachi, who was a star musician in the highlife genre of music in Ghana.

Determined to surpass his father's musical legacy, he adopted the stage name "Fotocopy" to signify his role as an exact replica of his father's musical prowess.

Overcoming skepticism

Despite initial skepticism, Fotocopy's debut single, "Megye Me Dow," released in 2021, captivated audiences, setting the stage for what would become a meteoric rise to fame.

In a remarkable feat, Fotocopy teamed up with Ghanaian superstar Shatta Wale for his second single, which has since garnered over a million views on YouTube and significant streaming numbers across various platforms.

Not resting on his laurels, Fotocopy continued his musical journey into 2022, releasing "Tomorrow," featuring South Africa's music legends, Uhuru.

What sets Fotocopy apart is not just his musical prowess but also his commitment to producing only inspirational music. He insists on maintaining a balance between his burgeoning music career and preserving his childhood, as advised by his parents.

"I only do inspirational music because my parents told me they do not want to take my childhood away from me. As long as I do music, all my songs are going to be inspirational," Fotocopy affirms with a beaming smile.

Education

Beyond the beats and melodies, Fotocopy is a dedicated student currently in grade six. Blending his passion for education with his musical endeavors, he launched the School Dey Bee tour in 2020. The initiative is aimed at encouraging children to return to school following Covid 19 pandemic-related disruptions.

Fotocopy passionately advocates for the pursuit of talent and education. He advises young people not to neglect their studies, sharing his disciplined approach of focusing on academics during the week and dedicating weekends to nurturing his musical talents.

He said: “I pursue my talents on weekends, on weekdays I focus on my books. If you are now noticing your talent, I will beg you to put education first."

Dealing with fame

The journey to stardom has not been without its challenges for Fotocopy. Dealing with fame at such a young age comes with its own demands, including numerous media interviews and overwhelming attention from fans.

Despite the hurdles, he remains resolute in his goals, appreciating the support he receives, even if at times it feels a bit overwhelming.

He said: “I am happy how they treat me in school but sometimes they overdo it. Sometimes when I go to school, when we have sports on Fridays, they connect to the blue tooth and we use one of my songs, Tomorrow, to jog around the park. And sometimes the teachers use my name a lot.”

Future

Looking ahead, Fotocopy envisions himself as the biggest artiste in Ghana within the next decade. His aspirations extend beyond borders, with dreams of collaborating with international stars such as Davido, Chris Brown, and Doja Cat.

The trajectory of Fotocopy's career promises not only musical success but also a positive impact on society, blending his talent with a commitment to education and inspiring the next generation of artistes.

As this young maestro continues to imprint his mark on the music scene, the world eagerly awaits the crescendo of Fotocopy's musical symphony.