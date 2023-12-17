Chad voters go to the polls on Sunday for a referendum on a new constitution, in a key step towards elections and the return of civilian rule.

A large section of the opposition and civil society in the central African country are calling for a boycott.

They argue the plebiscite is designed to pave the way for the election of the current transitional president, General Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno, and the continuation of a "dynasty" begun by his late father 33 years ago following a coup.

The "yes" camp seems assured of victory after a campaign by the ruling junta against a divided opposition. Campaign for the referendum started last in November.

The capital N'Djamena has been plastered with posters championing a "yes" vote to bring in a constitution for a "unitary and decentralised state".

Preserving unity

It is not very different from the constitution that the military repealed in 2021, enshrining a regime in which most of the power is concentrated in the head of state.

The opposition, which advocates federalism, backs the "no" vote.

The "yes" camp retorts that a unitary state is the only way to preserve unity, while federalism would encourage "separatism" and "chaos".

Provisional results are scheduled to be published in late December, with the Supreme Court due to validate them four days later.

The two main platforms of parties and civil society organisations opposing the junta have called for a boycott, hoping a low turnout will undermine the credibility of the referendum.

Where they can find space, they have put up posters with the words "Stop the referendum" and a big red cross. Some advocates of a boycott were dismissive of both sides.

Transition plan

"They're all the same, whether they're campaigning for 'yes' or 'no'. They've shared the money out between themselves," Badono Daigou for the GCAP opposition platform told a rally.

"The result is a foregone conclusion. The 'yes' vote will win," he said

Mahamat Deby, 37, was proclaimed transitional president by the army in April 2021, following the death of his father Idriss Deby Itno, who was killed by rebels on his way to the front line of the fighting. Deby senior had ruled Chad for more than 30 years.

When he took power, his son promised elections after a transition period of 18 months and made a commitment to the African Union not to stand in them.

But 18 months later, his regime extended the transition by two years and authorised him to run in the presidential election, now scheduled for the end of 2024.

