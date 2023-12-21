By Charles Mgbolu

Basket ballers are tall, imposing athletes who possess a remarkable ability to bounce, throw, and dribble with a ball on the court... in style.

On December 21, the global community celebrates World Basketball Day to highlight the uniqueness of this sport and its athletes.

In a statement marking the sport this year, the UN described it as an important enabler that changes ‘’perceptions, prejudices, and behaviours, as well as to inspire people, break down racial and political barriers, combat discrimination and defuse conflict.’’

Although basketball is not as popular as football on the African continent, it commands a formidable fan base.

According to estimates from the International Basketball Federation, there are at least 450 million basketball players and fans worldwide.

In this listicle, we profile six African players from six African nations who are flying the continent’s flag high in the world’s biggest basketball sporting arena, the NBA.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nigeria

29-year-old Giannis Sina Ugo Antetokounmpo (Adetokumbo) is a Nigerian professional basketball player for the Milwaukee Bucks of the National Basketball Association (NBA).

Antetokounmpo, who holds both Nigerian and Greek passports, plays for the Greek national team and is nicknamed the "Greek Freak" for his speed, strength, and ball-handling skills.

He, however, says in interviews that he is ‘’heavily influenced’’ by his ‘’Nigerian heritage and cultural values.''

He is widely regarded as one of the greatest power forwards and one of the greatest European players of all time.

Born and raised in Athens to Nigerian parents, Antetokounmpo began playing basketball for the youth teams of Filathlitikos in Athens.

In 2016–17, he became the first player in five major statistical categories to be in the top 20 in all five statistics of total points, rebounds, assists, steals, and blocks.

In 2017, he received the Most Improved Player award and has received seven All-Star selections, including being selected as an All-Star captain in 2019, 2020, and 2023.

Joel Embiid, Cameroon

Embiid, born March 16, 1994, is a Cameroonian professional basketball player for the Philadelphia 76ers of the NBA.

Like Antetokounmpo, Embiid holds dual (French and American) citizenship.

The 7-foot (2.1 m) Embiid is a six-time NBA All-Star, a five-time member of the All-NBA Team, and a three-time member of the All-Defensive Team. He was named the NBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) in 2023.

He nicknamed himself "the process", was one of the top scorers in the NBA 2021–22 and 2022–23 seasons.

Clint Capela, Angola, Democratic Republic of the Congo

Capela was born in Geneva, Switzerland, to an Angolan father and a Congolese mother.

In his bio, he says he became fascinated with basketball after meeting Swiss basketball icon Thabo Sefolosha.

At 15 years old, he was spotted at the European Junior Championships with the Swiss team and joined the Chalon-sur-Saône training centre, INSEP, in France.

On November 19, 2016, Capela scored a career-high 20 points in a 111-102 win over the Utah Jazz.

On November 27, 2016, he set a new career high with 21 points against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Capela currently plays for the Swiss national basketball team.

Dennis Schröeder, Gambia

Dennis Mike Schröder (born September 15, 1993) is the son of a German father and a Gambian mother.

He previously played for SG Braunschweig and the Phantoms Braunschweig in Germany before spending his first five seasons in the NBA with the Atlanta Hawks and two years with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

He is the sole owner of his German hometown team, Basketball Loewen Braunschweig of the Basketball Bundesliga, and has been the majority shareholder of the team since 2018.

In 2023, he led the German national team to their first World Cup title at the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup while being named the FIBA World Cup Most Valuable Player at the tournament.

Bol Bol, South Sudan

24-year-old Bol Manute Bol is a South Sudanese-American professional basketball player born in Khartoum, Sudan, but who began living in Kansas City, USA, at a young age.

He plays for the Phoenix Suns of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and is the son of late basketball player Manute Bol (who was known for being one of the tallest NBA players in history).

At 7 feet 3 inches (2.21 m), Bol is currently one of the tallest players in the NBA.

Bol was drafted with the 44th pick of the 2019 NBA draft by the Miami Heat.

On January 1, 2022, Bol scored a season-high 11 points, along with three rebounds, in a 124-111 win over the Houston Rockets.

Georges Niang, Senegal

Niang is the son of Sidy and Alison Niang. His father was born and raised in Senegal.

He was named outstanding player of the tournament, scoring 23 points on 11-of-11 shooting from the field in the NEPSAC Class AA championship game in 2011.

Niang was considered one of the best players on the East Coast, featuring on the national top-100 recruit list.

Niang is nicknamed ‘’The Minivan’’ and surpassed the 2,000-point threshold as a senior in college, averaging 20.2 points and 6.2 rebounds per game.

He was also the first player to reach four straight NCAA tournaments, the first two-time All-American, the career leader in games played (138), and the most wins (98).

On June 23, 2016, Niang was selected by the Indiana Pacers in the 2016 NBA draft, and on July 6, 2023, Niang signed with the Cleveland Cavaliers to continue an illustrious basketball career.

