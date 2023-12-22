AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Top court in Senegal upholds Dakar mayor's jail term
Senegal's Supreme Court has upheld the jail term of Dakar Mayor Barthelemy Dias over the killing of a man in December 2011.
Top court in Senegal upholds Dakar mayor's jail term
Dakar Mayor Barthelemy Dias had said that he was jailed in a politically motivated scheme. / Photo: AFP
December 22, 2023

Senegal's supreme court on Friday confirmed a prison sentence handed down to the mayor of Dakar, convicted of killing a man during a wave of political violence in 2011.

However, Barthelemy Dias, a fierce opponent of President Macky Sall, will not be jailed, as his sentence was covered by the pre-trial detention he served.

The sentence upheld is a six-month prison term and an 18-month suspended sentence.

His lawyer, Cire Cledor Ly, said the sentence would not cost the opposition figure his post as mayor of the capital, but could threaten his seat in the National Assembly.

Shot dead

"The court rejects the appeal lodged by Barthelemy Toye Dias, the mayor of Dakar," the court's president Abdourahmane Diouf announced.

Dias was not required to attend the reading of the judgment.Dias must also pay 25 million FCFA francs (around 38,000 euros) to the heirs of Ndiaga Diouf.

He was shot dead on December 22, 2011 during an attack on the town hall in Mermoz Sacre-Coeur, one of the capital's communes, by alleged supporters of the ruling party under the then-presidency of Abdoulaye Wade.

Dias was mayor of the city at the time.

'Politically motivated'

He accuses those in power of having resurrected this affair to hinder the 2024 presidential election bid of the former mayor of Dakar and close ally, Khalifa Sall.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us