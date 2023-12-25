By Fathiya Bayusuf

TRT Afrika, Mombasa

Zubeda Shaaban Maloba is an artistic sensation from the vibrant coastal city of Mombasa in Kenya.

The 16-year-old transforms her love for her country into breathtaking landscapes and animal portraits.

Zubeda's journey into the world of art started when she was just 6 years old with sketches on walls and paper in her family home.

"I find joy in drawing, exploring various forms of art. This passion started in my early years, not a recent endeavour. It was with my mother's support that I truly realised my artistic abilities," Zubeda tells TRT Afrika.

Zubeda's mother, Swalha Omar, was among the first to notice her daughter's talent.

"Zubeda was born with the gift of drawing, expressing herself through walls and small pieces of paper. It was her school friends who saw the potential in her becoming a remarkable artist. That's when I truly recognised her extraordinary gift," Swalha tells TRT Afrika.

My challenges

The unprecedented closure of schools during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 became a turning point for Zubeda.

Embracing art wholeheartedly, she dedicated herself to refining her skills and created a plethora of artworks, showcasing them on the digital canvas of Instagram. This transformed her 'talent' into a budding art business.

"During the corona pandemic, with no school or madrasa (Islamic school), I delved into drawing on paper and honing my skills through social media. This led to the creation of my own little drawing book. Later, I invested in popular colouring materials like canvas, allowing my artistic journey to flourish," Zubeda recounts.

Navigating the delicate balance between school, madrasa, and her artistic endeavours posed a challenge. But Zubeda's passion remained undeterred.

Beyond the realm of drawing, she discovered a love for beadwork, crafting exquisite bracelets that not only adorn wrists but bring some economic support for her family.

Zubeda's artworks evolved into a source of income, supporting the household and contributing to her younger sibling's education.

The teenager's successes came with a lot of challenges which has she acknowledged and worked hard to overcome.

"My journey has not been easy. There were moments of discouragement, questioning whether my paintings would ever find homes. Problems in accessing art supplies posed additional hurdles," Zubeda said.

Exceptional talent

In bustling art scenes of Nairobi and Mombasa, Zubeda showcased her captivating artwork in various exhibitions, garnering attention and admiration from diverse audiences.

Zubeda is now receiving mentorship at Africa Nomad Art Center. Benjamin Livoi volunteered to mentor her at the centre after being captivated by her works. He describes her talent as exceptional.

"Zubeda's artistic prowess is exceptional, especially considering her age. Comparing her drawings to those of her peers, she stands ahead. At our art centre, we aim to refine her talent, guiding her toward international recognition. Plans are underway to involve her in our projects during her breaks, allowing her to impart her skills to young aspiring artists,'' Benjamin Livoi said.

"After completing my education, I aspire to become an architect, staying true to the essence of art," Zubeda concludes.

