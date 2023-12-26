AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Three killed in Uganda Christmas Day attack
Suspected ADF militants have killed three people in western Uganda, local authorities have said.
Three killed in Uganda Christmas Day attack
Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) militants continue to cause a security problem for the Ugandan government. / Photo: AP
December 26, 2023

Suspected militants from the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) burned a grandmother and two children to death on Christmas Day in western Uganda, local officials said on Tuesday.

The attack in a remote village of Kamwenge district comes a week after ten people were killed in the same area by the ADF, a deadly militia.

Kamwenge resident district commissioner Isiah Byarugaba told AFP the attackers set a home ablaze with the victims inside.

"The ADF rebels killed three people, an old woman and her two grandchildren. They were burnt in their house last night," he said.

'Cowardly attacks'

The army and police were pursuing the attackers, he added.

"We are on the ground to assess the situation, and (are) mobilising the local community against such cowardly attacks by ADF terrorists against innocent civilians".

On December 19, ADF rebels killed ten people at a trading post in Kamwenge, a district near the border of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) where the militia is based.

The ADF are accused of having massacred thousands of civilians in DR Congo in recent years and of carrying out violent attacks over the border on Ugandan soil.

Joint operation

DR Congo launched joint military operations with Uganda against the ADF in November 2021, but rebel attacks have continued.

In October, two foreign honeymooners and their guide were killed while on safari in western Uganda in an attack claimed by ADF militants.

Police also blamed the massacre of dozens of people, mostly students, in June at a school in western Uganda on the ADF.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us