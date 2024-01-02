Kenya has announced the postponement of President William Ruto's directive to offer visa-free entries to the global community.

Travellers planning to visit will continue to apply for visas through Kenyan embassies, maintaining the existing visa application process.

The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) said foreigners must adhere to current visa application procedures.

"Following the presidential directive that Kenya will be a visa-free country from January 2024, an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) system is in the process of development and implementation," KCAA said on Tuesday.

'In usual manner'

"All travellers coming to Kenya from countries that require visas shall continue applying for visas in the usual manner until the government communicates the change programme to the ETA system."

KCAA noted that the implementation date will be communicated on a later date.

Ruto announced on December 12 that Kenya would eliminate visa requirements for international visitors starting January 1.

