Australia refuses visa to African researchers for bat conference
Organisers said the researchers were "recognized contributors" in the field and the move it could harm Australia’s reputation as a center for scientific exchange.
Eight researchers from Kenya, Uganda, India, Pakistan and Georgia were denied entry to Australia. / Getty
August 9, 2025

Australia barred researchers from Africa from attending an international bat conference in northeastern Australia, by denying them visas.

Organizers of the 20th International Bat Research Conference in Cairns, Queensland, criticized the government’s decision to deny visas to eight invited scientists from Kenya, Uganda, India, Pakistan, and Georgia, according to an Australian news outlet.

Conference chair Professor Justin Welbergen said the refusal, issued without any right of appeal, disrupted the gathering, which is a major platform for global collaboration on bat research and conservation.

He emphasized that all eight researchers were "recognized contributors" in the field, including one prominent bat expert who earned his PhD in Australia.

Harm Australia’s reputation

The daily Australian Financial Review earlier reported that Immigration Minister Tony Burke had denied dozens of visas.

On Thursday, the organizing committee sent a letter to Burke, endorsed by nearly 150 delegates, expressing “deep concern and disappointment” over the situation, warning it could harm Australia’s reputation as a center for international scientific exchange.

“Scientific progress depends on the open exchange of knowledge across borders, including in areas such as zoonotic disease surveillance, biodiversity conservation and ecological sustainability – all topics with direct relevance to Australia’s own interests,” the letter said.

The International Bat Research Conference, held every three years since 1968, was last hosted in Australia in Sydney in 1989.

The week-long event, ending on Friday, drew about 500 participants from research institutions, governments, industry, and conservation groups across 59 countries.

SOURCE:AA
