Australia barred researchers from Africa from attending an international bat conference in northeastern Australia, by denying them visas.

Organizers of the 20th International Bat Research Conference in Cairns, Queensland, criticized the government’s decision to deny visas to eight invited scientists from Kenya, Uganda, India, Pakistan, and Georgia, according to an Australian news outlet.

Conference chair Professor Justin Welbergen said the refusal, issued without any right of appeal, disrupted the gathering, which is a major platform for global collaboration on bat research and conservation.

He emphasized that all eight researchers were "recognized contributors" in the field, including one prominent bat expert who earned his PhD in Australia.

Harm Australia’s reputation