Burundi has announced it has indefinitely closed its border with Rwanda, effective Thursday.

Burundi accuses its neighbour of tolerating insecurity, especially in eastern DR Congo.

Two weeks ago, Burundi accused Rwanda of supporting rebels who carried out attacks on its territory, allegations Rwanda denied.

On Thursday, Burundi's Interior Minister Martin Niteretse confirmed that the border had been closed after travellers were blocked from leaving or getting into Burundi in the northern part of the country.

315-kilometre borderline

Niteretse spoke after meeting security officials in the northern province of Kayanza.

Rwanda was yet to respond to the new development as of the time of publishing this story.

RED-Tabara, accused of carrying out the December 22, 2023 deadly attack in Burundi, is a rebel group based in eastern DR Congo, and has been battling Burundi's government since 2015. The recent attack killed 20 people, including women and children.

Rwanda borders Burundi to the north. The two nations have a 315-kilometre borderline.

